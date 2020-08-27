Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW is spending up big on cyber crime defences. Image by EPA PHOTO

Technology

NSW $60m boost to fight cyber crime

By Maureen Dettre

August 27, 2020

2020-08-27 10:16:08

The NSW government is boosting the state’s cyber defences with a $60 million investment in a team of crime-fighting specialists.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello says the money will help build an army of experts, broadening the scope of Cyber Security NSW to incorporate small agencies and councils.

“The $60 million is not only a four-fold increase in spending on cyber security but allows Cyber Security NSW to quadruple the size of its team in the battle against cyber crime,” Mr Dominello said on Wednesday.

“Cyber Security NSW will train the next generation of cyber security experts and ensure there is a cross-government co-ordinated response, including advance threat intelligence sharing, cyber security training and capability development.

“This will further ensure NSW has world-class cyber security infrastructure to protect the government services of the future.”

Cyber Security NSW strengthens government cyber capability in government agencies, collaborating with emergency management, law enforcement, the private sector and other jurisdictions.

“It is important to increase capability across the whole of the state,” acting Chief Cyber Security Officer Executive Director Charlotte Wood said.

“Councils provide us all with important online services and we must ensure the capability of councils is increasing at the same time as NSW government’s capability is increasing.”

