Vulnerable Aboriginal communities in NSW are getting support packages to help them through COVID-19. Image by Chloe Erlich/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW Aboriginal elders offered COVID relief

By Ashlea Witoslawski

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 13:49:26

The state government and NSW Aboriginal Land Council have teamed up to provide assistance packages to remote Aboriginal communities impacted by COVID-19.

NSW ALC chairperson Anne Dennis said the packages contain essential items such as non-perishable foods and hygiene supplies for rapid relief to some of the state’s most vulnerable people.

These include the elderly, frail, disabled and disadvantaged, with a high priority on delivery to Aboriginal elders.

A NSW ALC spokesman told AAP more than 200 registrations had been lodged within hours of launching on Tuesday.

There are 1500 relief packages available including 1000 boxes of groceries purchased by NSW ALC and 500 emergency relief packages donated by the state government. 

Aboriginal Affairs NSW head Lil Gordon said the first packages will be delivered over the next week.

“We know that COVID-19 is impacting everyone across NSW, but we are also aware that there is an acute need in remote Aboriginal communities where access to basic food and hygiene supplies is challenging,” Ms Gordon said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Ms Dennis said Aboriginal communities are more at risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the prevalence of chronic disease, overcrowding and poor housing within their communities.

“We need the Commonwealth government to come forward with practical support for our communities too,” she said in a statement on Tuesday. 

“It’s recognised in the prime minister’s directive for Aboriginal people over 50 years old to stay home and practise social distancing. But how do you do that in overcrowded housing? We are facing a perfect storm.”

She said the nation’s indigenous leaders and community organisations were preparing for similar transmission rates to swine flu 10 years ago, where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people made up 11 per cent of all identified cases, 20 per cent of hospitalisations and 13 per cent of deaths.

“History shows us the devastating impact of infectious diseases on Aboriginal communities,” she added.

