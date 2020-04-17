Discover Australian Associated Press

Testing is being boosted at a Sydney nursing home after 15 people linked to it contracted COVID-19. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

NSW aged care home COVID-19 cases hit 29

By AAP

April 17, 2020

2020-04-17 08:32:06

Almost 30 staff members and residents at a western Sydney aged care home have been diagnosed with the coronavirus after a worker attended the facility for six consecutive days with mild symptoms and later tested positive.

Testing is being ramped up at Anglicare’s Newmarch House in Caddens while strict isolation protocols have been implemented at the home.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Friday said 29 people connected to the facility have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Of those cases, three are overseas-acquired and at least 20 are contacts of the female employee who attended work for six days while ill.

Dr Chant reiterated that aged care workers needed to take particular care.

“Obviously there has been extensive testing in that aged care facility and we may see new cases be reported,” Dr Chant told reporters.

“A strong focus on anyone who works with vulnerable people, aged care worker, health care workers, even with minimal symptoms … please come forward to testing.”

NSW Labor health spokesman Ryan Park on Thursday implored the government to enforce daily temperature checks on healthcare and aged care workers, as well as extra support and protective equipment in light of the incident.

Some 29 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in NSW on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 2926. No new deaths have been reported.

There are 153 crew aboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship with confirmed cases of COVID-19, while at least 13 crew members have been evacuated to NSW hospitals.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller this week said the cruise ship – which is docked at Port Kembla – could leave Australia by Sunday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian, meanwhile, said additional funding would be provided for a specialist COVID-19 ward at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney, as well as boosts to funding for hospitals in a number of regional areas.

“It is not just increasing ICU capacity but making sure our hospital wards can cater for COVID-19 patients who aren’t well enough to be at home but aren’t sick enough to be in ICU,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Friday.

“This is an important step as we prepare the health system for the upcoming months.”

