NSW appeal court authorises Sydney rally

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The organisers of a Sydney rally inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement have won an appeal. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

politics

NSW appeal court authorises Sydney rally

By Luke Costin

June 6, 2020

2020-06-06 15:09:59

The Sydney ‘Stop All Black Deaths in Custody’ rally has been declared an authorised public assembly after a late decision by the Court of Appeal.

The decision came 12 minutes before the rally’s scheduled start at 3pm outside Town Hall on Saturday.

It means protesters – already gathered in many hundreds – cannot be arrested for blocking roads along the planned route from Town Hall to Belmore Park.

The appeal was heard from 2pm after organiser Raul Bassi asked the Court of Appeal to overturn the decision of Supreme Court Justice Desmond Fagan made on Friday night.

Justice Fagan found the document Mr Bassi filed with police last week was “entirely different” to an amended notice filed on Thursday increasing numbers from 50 to 5000.

He refused to approve the public assembly, citing the current coronavirus restrictions on mass gatherings.

“Our respectful submission is that the court will now correct that error and the declaration will be made that it was an authorised public assembly,” barrister Stephen Lawrence said.

Michael Spartalis, for the Commissioner of Police, said the court’s decision last night wasn’t appealable under the summary offences act.

He added there was no evidence police had agreed to the Town Hall assembly.

Chief Justice Tom Bathurst said the reasons for the decision would be published early next week.

Mr Bassi did not seek costs.

Greens MP David Shoebridge earlier said the organisers had “received strong” legal advice that Justice Fagan’s ruling had “significant flaws” that amount to jurisdictional error.

Mr Bassi said he had planned to have marshals monitor social distancing and hand out face masks and hand sanitiser.

Town Hall railway station has been closed and there is a large police presence in the city monitoring the rally.

One man holding an “All Lives Matter” banner was moved from the area by police.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant on Friday said a protest of 10,000 could “increase the risk of community-acquired infections and the seeding of clusters”.

Latest news

politics

NSW appeal court authorises Sydney rally

The organisers of a Sydney rally inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement have won an appeal, meaning the protest is now authorised.

health

Thousands demand justice at Brisbane rally

Protesters have march gathered in Brisbane to call for justice for First Nations people who have died in custody and an end to racism towards black people.

politics

Sydney rally organiser lodges appeal: MP

The organisers of a Sydney rally inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement have lodged an urgent appeal against the Supreme court's refusal to authorise it.

politics

Protest could trigger health 'catastrophe'

The chief medical officer says it would be catastrophic if the coronavirus infected indigenous communities, as Australians hold Black Lives Matter rallies.

epidemic and plague

Thousands to rally for Black Lives Matter

A plea from the PM and health authorities to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus is unlikely to stop rallies and vigils planned across Australia.

news

health

Thousands demand justice at Brisbane rally

Protesters have march gathered in Brisbane to call for justice for First Nations people who have died in custody and an end to racism towards black people.

sport

golf

Scott, Woods miss star-studded PGA return

The PGA Tour will continue at Fort Worth next week after the coronavirus shutdown, but Tiger Woods will not be there.

world

politics

Trade minister rejects China racism claim

The Chinese government has warned of "an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia".