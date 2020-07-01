Discover Australian Associated Press

"Assume everybody in and around you has the disease," Gladys Berejiklian has told NSW residents. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW becoming too virus-lax: Berejiklian

By AAP

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 14:20:54

The NSW premier says the state’s residents are “starting to relax a little too much” for her liking amid the COVID-19 pandemic but has reiterated her government does not want to shut the NSW-Victoria border.

NSW reported five new COVID-19 cases – all in hotel quarantine – in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday from just under 13,000 tests.

It comes as hundreds of federal workers head to Victoria to help the state’s coronavirus fight after it recorded its highest case numbers in months.

Victoria recorded 75 new virus COVID-19 on Monday and 64 on Tuesday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday her government was not currently contemplating a closure of the NSW-Victoria border.

Queensland later announced it would permit entry to NSW residents from July 10, provided they have not visited Victoria in the previous 14 days. Ms Berejiklian had repeatedly called for the reopening of the border.

However, she warned NSW residents were becoming lax on social distancing measures, with the threat of outbreak still elevated.

“Things can change very quickly in terms of the rate of community transmission … I have noticed in and around my movements that people are starting to relax a little bit too much for my liking. Don’t relax,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Assume everybody in and around you has the disease.”

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, meanwhile, said the Victorian government should implement local lockdowns in Melbourne’s outer-suburban hot spots.

“We’ve made it clear to Victoria that we’d be much happier if the hot spot suburbs, they’ve obviously got some challenges, were put into lockdown effectively,” Mr Hazzard told 2GB radio on Tuesday.

The NSW government has repeatedly warned residents of greater Melbourne to steer clear of NSW until community transmission is reduced and has announced it will turn away sport fans from its southern neighbour.

Spectators trying to enter NSW stadiums from Wednesday are likely to be required to show their driver’s licence to prove they’re not from Victoria.

Ms Berejiklian said Melburnians should be shunned in NSW for the time being, including in homes and places of business.

“They might sound like tough things to ask people to do but that’s what will keep us safe in NSW and we certainly want to continue on the path we’re on … we have done extremely well,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“You are the boss of who comes into your home – do not allow anyone from a hot spot in Melbourne or greater Melbourne to come into your home.”

