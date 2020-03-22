Discover Australian Associated Press

Gladys Berejiklian is expected to announce on Monday NSW schools will shut down from Tuesday. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

NSW braces for ‘comprehensive shutdown’

By Steven Trask

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 14:33:10

NSW will undertake a “comprehensive shutdown” of non-essential services as the number of coronavirus cases in the state rises past 500.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says supermarkets, petrol stations and pharmacies are among the businesses that will stay open.

Schools will remain open on Monday, although the premier is planning to make further announcements on education.

“Tonight I will be informing the National Cabinet that NSW will proceed to a more comprehensive shutdown of non-essential services,” Ms Berejiklian said on Sunday in a statement.

“This will take place over the next 48 hours.”

The announcement was made as NSW Health on Sunday confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s tally to 533. Of those 533 cases, 46 have been contracted locally without an identified source of infection.

Victoria is also expected to take similar action to NSW if the national cabinet, which includes Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders, doesn’t agree at its meeting on Sunday evening.

Mr Morrison has resisted closing schools based on medical advice. 

Latest news

politics

Business, workers to get $66b in virus aid

The Morrison government is adding $66 billion to its economic stimulus and has flagged a third round will be needed as the coronavirus impact continues to bite.

health

Vic wants schools shut early amid virus

Schools in Victoria will close from Tuesday as the state begins to shut down non-essential activity to stop the spread of coronavirus.

politics

health

Coronavirus infects Bondi backpackers

Backpackers living near Sydney's famous Bondi Beach are among the 97 new coronavirus cases confirmed in NSW.

health

Virus could force 'draconian' measures

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says every single Australian must heed the message to keep a healthy distance from others or risk draconian lockdowns.

news

politics

Business, workers to get $66b in virus aid

The Morrison government is adding $66 billion to its economic stimulus and has flagged a third round will be needed as the coronavirus impact continues to bite.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL working through new virus restrictions

The AFL season faces new complications after further travel restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus were imposed by the federal government.

world

health

Japan - 14 virus cases at medical centre

A medical centre in Japan has now recorded 14 coronavirus cases making it a supected cluster in Oita prefecture on the island of Kyushu.