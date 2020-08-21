Discover Australian Associated Press

Medical groups say coronavirus closures are compromising health care for border residents. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

health

Fix border closure regime: medical bodies

By Tiffanie Turnbull and Angelo Risso

August 21, 2020

Two Australian peak medical bodies have demanded essential health services are maintained for those who need to cross the NSW-Queensland or NSW-Victoria borders for care.

With both borders closed due to coronavirus restrictions, the Australian Medical Association and Royal Australian College of General Practitioners on Friday called for border residents requiring medical care to be able to freely cross between states.

Those who cross the border from NSW to Queensland have since August 8 been required to obtain an essential activity permit or quarantine for 14 days.

AMA NSW President Dr Danielle McMullen said the NSW-Queensland border regime was too strict, with some patients unable to access cancer treatments or undergo specialist surgery and others unable to see their newborn babies.

Doctors had also been prevented from crossing the NSW-Queensland border for work, including fill-in and fly-in-fly-out doctors in northern NSW regional communities.

“This also affects doctors-in-training and impacts on their ability to move interstate with their families. Not only do they miss out on the opportunity to work in a rural and regional area, but these communities are left short-changed,” Dr McMullen said in a statement.

“The border closure issues are causing disruption to the usual workings of the medical system at a time when we need it to be functioning at its peak.”

RACGP Queensland Chair Dr Bruce Willett said doctors were reporting lengthy waits for Queensland border exemptions and bureaucratic processes must be streamlined.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday dismissed calls from her own deputy to scrap the state’s border permit system with Victoria.

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro met with stakeholders in Albury-Wodonga on Thursday, breaking ranks with the government to join calls to relax restrictions.

While Ms Berejiklian conceded “tweaks” to the system may be necessary, she denied border measures had caused tension with Mr Barilaro and said NSW’s safety was her priority.

“We’re trying our hardest to get the right balance but we appreciate, along the way, that certain communities will suffer more than others,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

“We have an open and frank conversation and (Mr Barilaro) is always a bit outspoken.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to plead with premiers and chief ministers to lift border restrictions when national cabinet meets on Friday.

Businesses and farm groups have also queried restrictions on large parts of Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia that have no coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Sydney bus drivers have called off a planned strike after the NSW government agreed to a review of mandatory mask use on public transport.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union met with government officials at the Industrial Relations Commission on Thursday seeking an agreement to avoid a strike next week.

NSW recorded five new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, of which three were locally acquired in southwest Sydney and two were from hotel quarantine.

Ms Berejiklian said she was pleased no new cases were linked to the hotel quarantine security guard who tested positive on Sunday, but is concerned about community transmission.

