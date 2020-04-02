NSW isolation rules to last 90 days

NSW Police will not seek an extension to coronavirus isolation rules beyond 90 days, with the state’s highest-ranking officer hoping people will have “gotten the message” after three months.

Commissioner Mick Fuller says police are trying to make reasonable decisions when enforcing the new rules and he’s urged NSW residents to use common sense too.

Gatherings of more than two people, apart from immediate family, are banned as are all non-essential activities.

Those flouting the rules can be slapped with a $1000 on-the-spot fine with the police commissioner personally reviewing each infringement notice.

Mr Fuller says the rules are in place for 90 days until June 29 and hopefully not a day longer.

“I certainly won’t be seeking an extension – people will have gotten the message by then, hopefully,” he told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

Mr Fuller urged people who are confused about the rules to act as if they have COVID-19 and stay home in isolation.

“A good rule of thumb is that if you are questioning whether you should be doing something, it is best to give it a miss,” he said.

“The safest place is at home in isolation.”

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in NSW has reached 2298, with 116 new cases recorded overnight, while the state’s death toll sits at 10.

That’s almost half of the country’s tally of 23 deaths.

More than 40 coronavirus patients are in intensive care in NSW with 20 requiring ventilators.

There are more than 450 infections linked to cruise ships, including 340 cases from the Ruby Princess and 74 from the Ovation of the Seas.

A pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic has been set up in Bondi to help reduce the virus’ spread after clusters developed within Sydney’s backpacker community.

NSW Health said more than 115 people were tested within the first few hours of its opening on Wednesday.

Other confirmed coronavirus cases in NSW include a teacher at Kambala School in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, another teacher at Wylie Park Girls High School in the southwest and a student at St Mary’s Senior High School in western Sydney.

All three schools have been closed on Thursday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the slowdown in infections is pleasing but there’s no room for complacency.

“The acceleration of cases in NSW isn’t growing, which is a good thing,” she told reporters on Thursday.

“So, we know that we’re having some level of success in reducing the spread, but we have to maintain our vigilance. We are at a very critical phase.”

Ms Berejiklian hopes further rules won’t have to be put in place if everyone does the right thing and authorities manage to control the spread.

NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes says the government will relax rules to help struggling companies in sectors such as hospitality and construction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Construction sites will be able to operate on weekends and public holidays to help workers more easily achieve social distancing.

“It’ll also help boost productivity in a crucial part of our economy,” he told reporters alongside the premier.

So-called “dark kitchens” – which cook meals solely for delivery rather than eat-in diners – will also be granted unrestricted operation and take-away food vans will be able to operate from any land in NSW with the land owner’s consent.