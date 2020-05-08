NSW wary on restrictions, four new cases

Coronavirus restrictions aren’t likely to be eased for NSW residents ahead of Mother’s Day but the premier says life could return to something resembling normal by the end of June.

NSW recorded four new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the state total to 3047 – including one Newmarch House staff case previously confirmed by operators Anglicare.

More than 9,400 people had come forward to get tested in the last 24 hours.

“A pleasing result out of those tests,” Gladys Berejiklian said.

Ms Berejiklian will take part in a National Cabinet meeting of leaders on Friday that will focus on plans to ease social restrictions across the country.

But she reiterated while life in NSW could return to something resembling normal by the end of June, the current restrictions won’t change in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

At present, two adults with children may visit another household and have separate, staggered visits throughout a day.

“With Mother’s Day and another weekend coming along … we ask people to do that safely, especially if you are visiting an older or vulnerable person,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Anglicare on Thursday evening confirmed it had agreed to new conditions imposed on the Newmarch House aged care home by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission, including the appointment of independent advisor Andrew Kinkade.

Some 32 staff members and 37 residents have contracted the virus to date.

Newmarch also agreed to not admit any new residents “until it can demonstrate that the serious risk to care recipients at the service has been effectively addressed”.

Meanwhile, the Ruby Princess cruise ship – linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia – arrived in Manila in the Philippines on Thursday after departing Port Kembla two weeks ago.

A NSW special commission of inquiry into the ship’s disembarkation in Sydney on March 19 will resume on Friday.