NSW wary on restrictions, four new cases

NSW will march to the beat of its own drum regardless of the outcome of a National Cabinet meeting centred on easing coronavirus restrictions, the premier says.

Gladys Berejiklian will on Friday meet with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and her state and territory counterparts to chart a path forward on lifting shutdown measures after successfully flattening the curve of COVID-19 across the country.

Mr Morrison will chair the meeting but states get the final say on what measures might be eased – and Ms Berejiklian said she won’t rush any measures.

The premier this week said current restrictions would not be eased for NSW residents ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, but life could return to something resembling normal by late June.

On Sunday, two adults with children may visit another household in NSW and the household can have separate, staggered visits throughout the day.

Ms Berejiklian said NSW would “have its own timetable” within the National Cabinet’s framework, and would analyse any eased restrictions before implementing them.

The NSW government has already committed to resuming some face-to-face learning in schools on May 11 and flagged an uptick in retail activity.

“You can’t compare NSW with the NT. That’s the beauty of the federation,” Ms Berejiklian on Friday told reporters.

“But the beauty of the National Cabinet is to get some really good advice on what the next batch of easing restrictions will look like, what the next phase after that will be.

“We have to assess what those decisions are … you can’t make a decision and then implement it automatically, there’s eight million people we need to consider.”

NSW recorded four new COVID-19 cases on Friday – including one Newmarch House staff case previously confirmed by operators Anglicare – taking the state total to 3047.

Some 10 people are in intensive care in NSW while the state’s death toll remains at 46.

Anglicare on Thursday evening confirmed it had agreed to new conditions imposed on the Newmarch House aged care home by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission, including the appointment of independent advisor Andrew Kinkade.

Some 32 staff members and 37 residents have contracted the virus to date.

Newmarch also agreed to not admit any new residents “until it can demonstrate that the serious risk to care recipients at the service has been effectively addressed”.

Meanwhile, the Ruby Princess cruise ship – linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia – arrived in Manila in the Philippines on Thursday after departing Port Kembla two weeks ago.

A NSW special commission of inquiry into the ship’s disembarkation in Sydney on March 19 will resume on Friday.

The NSW government on Friday also said more than 13,000 people to date have been placed into 14 days of mandatory hotel isolation after returning from overseas since late March.