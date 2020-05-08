NSW wary on restrictions, four new cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says life could return to something normal by the end of June. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

NSW wary on restrictions, four new cases

By AAP

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 10:20:25

NSW will march to the beat of its own drum regardless of the outcome of a National Cabinet meeting centred on easing coronavirus restrictions, the premier says.

Gladys Berejiklian will on Friday meet with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and her state and territory counterparts to chart a path forward on lifting shutdown measures after successfully flattening the curve of COVID-19 across the country.

Mr Morrison will chair the meeting but states get the final say on what measures might be eased – and Ms Berejiklian said she won’t rush any measures.

The premier this week said current restrictions would not be eased for NSW residents ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, but life could return to something resembling normal by late June.

On Sunday, two adults with children may visit another household in NSW and the household can have separate, staggered visits throughout the day.

Ms Berejiklian said NSW would “have its own timetable” within the National Cabinet’s framework, and would analyse any eased restrictions before implementing them.

The NSW government has already committed to resuming some face-to-face learning in schools on May 11 and flagged an uptick in retail activity.

“You can’t compare NSW with the NT. That’s the beauty of the federation,” Ms Berejiklian on Friday told reporters.

“But the beauty of the National Cabinet is to get some really good advice on what the next batch of easing restrictions will look like, what the next phase after that will be.

“We have to assess what those decisions are … you can’t make a decision and then implement it automatically, there’s eight million people we need to consider.”

NSW recorded four new COVID-19 cases on Friday – including one Newmarch House staff case previously confirmed by operators Anglicare – taking the state total to 3047.

Some 10 people are in intensive care in NSW while the state’s death toll remains at 46.

Anglicare on Thursday evening confirmed it had agreed to new conditions imposed on the Newmarch House aged care home by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission, including the appointment of independent advisor Andrew Kinkade.

Some 32 staff members and 37 residents have contracted the virus to date.

Newmarch also agreed to not admit any new residents “until it can demonstrate that the serious risk to care recipients at the service has been effectively addressed”.

Meanwhile, the Ruby Princess cruise ship – linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia – arrived in Manila in the Philippines on Thursday after departing Port Kembla two weeks ago. 

A NSW special commission of inquiry into the ship’s disembarkation in Sydney on March 19 will resume on Friday.

The NSW government on Friday also said more than 13,000 people to date have been placed into 14 days of mandatory hotel isolation after returning from overseas since late March.

Latest news

politics

Coalition 'deserves uppercut': Littleproud

Andrew Constance has been stripped of his role as NSW Leader of the House over the Eden-Monaro debacle, while a coalition leader has criticised his own team.

politics

Leaders plot three-stage plan to reopening

National cabinet is expected to decide on three phases of easing coronavirus restrictions in coming months as Australia charts its course out of the pandemic.

epidemic and plague

NSW wary on restrictions, four new cases

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says life could return to something normal by the end of June after the state recorded four new COVID-19 cases overnight.

politics

States to make call on easing restrictions

Federal and state leaders are weighing up the delicate balance between easing social and business restrictions while guarding against a second coronavirus wave.

disaster and accident

Gas blast could have been Qld's Pike River

The CFMEU says miners had previously expressed their concerns about gas levels in a Queensland coalmine before the explosion that severely injured five men.

news

politics

Coalition 'deserves uppercut': Littleproud

Andrew Constance has been stripped of his role as NSW Leader of the House over the Eden-Monaro debacle, while a coalition leader has criticised his own team.

sport

tennis

Pospisil blasts Kyrgios' merger stance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a barrage from Canadian player Vasek Pospisil for his opposition to a proposed ATP and WTA merger.

world

virus diseases

Splits emerge as countries ease lockdowns

Moves to ease coronavirus lockdowns have produced opposing factions in many countries as opinions diverge on the method of returning to normal.