An eighth coronavirus death has been confirmed in NSW, taking the national total to 14. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW virus toll hits eight as cases jump

By AAP reporters

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 14:46:26

An elderly female resident of a coronavirus-hit aged care home in Sydney has died, taking the NSW COVID-19 death toll to eight and to 14 across Australia.

The 91-year-old Dorothy Henderson Lodge resident died on Saturday morning and is the fourth resident of the Macquarie Park facility to die of COVID-19.

NSW on Saturday has 1617 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 22 in intensive care and 170 with an unknown source of transmission.

The latter number is the primary statistic by which authorities are gauging the success of shutdown measures in halting the virus’ spread.

It is a jump of 25 cases from Friday.

“We’re keeping a very close watch on the number of people acquiring the virus through community transmissions (where) we can’t trace the source of the virus,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

“If those numbers go up at a rate with which we’re not comfortable, we will have to put in stricter measures.

“Imagine giving the disease to someone you love or unintentionally giving it to someone who dies … none of us want to be in that position.”

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said it was “critical we get compliance to see a downturn in that community transmission”.

“I urge the community to take this matter seriously,” she said.

It comes as the federal government from midnight on Sunday forces all returning overseas travellers into hotel-based quarantine for two weeks.

About 3000 people expected to arrive in Sydney on Sunday will be assessed by health officials before being taken to hotels by border authorities.

Those people are not permitted to leave their rooms.

“They will check in, they’re not criminals, they’re decent Australians returning home and they’ll receive food and hotel rooms, communications,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said.

“These truly are unprecedented times … we’ll treat these people with respect and dignity but we’ll need their support in terms of understanding that this is about all the people of NSW.”

Some overseas arrivals to NSW have already been forced into hotel-based quarantine depending on their country of departure.

Ms Berejiklian fully endorsed the changes, and also said young people needed to take more care amid reports of crowds at beaches and in public places.

She said no one should leave their home unless they have to, and everyone should act as if they have COVID-19.

NSW Health on Saturday also said there were now 171 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which last week disembarked without adequate health checks.

An Ashcroft High School teacher also caught the virus, as well as two children aged under five, a Sydney childcare worker and a fourth person from the Opal Bankstown aged care facility.

An ongoing inquiry was on Friday established by the NSW parliament’s upper house Public Accountability Committee to provide oversight of the state government’s management of the pandemic.

Ms Berejiklian said any stronger restrictions put in place across NSW would be on a statewide basis and not suburb-by-suburb.

