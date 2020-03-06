Discover Australian Associated Press

The NSW government is consider laws over access to a person's digital accounts after they die. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

NSW considers afterlife of digital records

By Jodie Stephens

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 17:55:14

Many people don’t consider what happens to their social media accounts and emails when they die, but a NSW legal review body has offered a solution to a modern dilemma.

The NSW Law Reform Commission has reviewed state legislation that affects access to a person’s digital records – which can also include online bank accounts, loyalty program benefits and photographs – when they die or are incapacitated.

In a report released on Thursday, the commission said the law didn’t ensure those with a legitimate interest could access those records in such cases.

The LRC recommended NSW introduce an Australian-first statutory scheme allowing access in limited circumstances.

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the government would carefully consider the recommendations on “a subject that is eventually going to touch most, if not all of us”.

“Many of us use our devices day in and day out but might rarely give a thought to what happens to our emails, social media accounts and even crypto-currency when the TikTok stops on our great clock of life,” Mr Speakman said in a statement on Thursday.

“The digital revolution has overtaken some of our laws around wills and how online assets are treated. 

“The LRC’s report will be a very useful resource in guiding our next steps towards reform in this area.”

Under the recommendations, acceptable circumstances for accessing and dealing with a dead person’s digital records would include that person nominating someone to do so, or access being necessary to administer their estate or manage their affairs.

Digital platforms such as Facebook and Google would be obliged to grant access within 30 days to a person able to prove their authority.

The LRC said the recommended scheme sought to balance the intentions of the dead or incapacitated, the needs of estate administrators and managers, privacy concerns and “the commercial imperatives of the digital landscape”.

It would align broadly with the approach of existing trusts and estates law, and prioritise a person’s stated wishes.

“If a person has not made their wishes clear, an authorised person’s right to deal with that person’s digital records would be strictly limited,” the LRC said.

Under the scheme it would also be an offence for the authorised person to share information about the user, or another person, that they obtained from their digital records, unless exceptions applied.

The commission said the scheme could could be applied nationally if other states and territories and the Commonwealth used it as a model and enacted their own legislation.

