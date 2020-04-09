Discover Australian Associated Press

Police are investigating how and why people with COVID-19 were able to leave the Ruby Princess. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

health

New NSW coronavirus case numbers dip again

By AAP

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 08:36:58

NSW has recorded its lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in more than three weeks as detectives seize evidence from the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship.

The state on Thursday recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases, the smallest increase in case numbers since March 16. Some 31 coronavirus patients are in intensive care.

The total number of cases in NSW sits at 2773.

“We cannot lift our foot off the pedal, we have to stay vigilant,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday.

Ms Berejiklian reminded NSW residents they could not attend church or religious services over the Easter weekend and implored people to stay home.

Detectives, meanwhile, on Wednesday boarded the Ruby Princess to seize evidence and question crew members about the docking and disembarkation of passengers in Sydney three weeks ago.

The vessel – from which some 2700 passengers disembarked without adequate health checks – is linked to hundreds of COVID-19 cases and more than a dozen deaths across Australia.

NSW detectives wearing protective gear boarded the vessel at Port Kembla to gather evidence about how hundreds of passengers aboard were allowed to leave the ship.

In coming days police will interview other high-priority witnesses about the scandal, while the vessel is expected to remain at Port Kembla for 10 days with 1040 crew members undergoing medical assessments.

About 200 crew have shown symptoms of coronavirus, while 18 crew have so far tested positive.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Thursday said about three-quarters of the Ruby Princess crew members had indicated they wish to remain on board the ship.

“Ships have a black box very similar to that of international planes and that and other evidence has been seized for further investigation, and that is just sort of part one of the investigation,” Mr Fuller told reporters.

The first group of 288 Australians quarantined at the Swissotel in Sydney’s CBD were released on Wednesday morning, with police planning for further departures when some 3000 Australian residents are expected to leave hotel isolation over the next week.

Meanwhile, Ms Berejiklian on Thursday said NSW preschools would be made free for the next six months to ease pressure on family budgets amid the virus.

