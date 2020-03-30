Discover Australian Associated Press

The NSW health minister has again urged people to self-isolate and practice social distancing. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW to enforce new virus gathering rules

By AAP reporters

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 08:33:16

NSW will quickly enforce new rules limiting gatherings to just two people as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state reaches 1918.

The federal government has strongly recommended a two-person limit for indoor and outdoor public gatherings unless you’re with your immediate family.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she appreciates the measures are “frustrating” but people need to follow them for the good of the community.

“Gatherings outside or inside should not be more than two people unless it is your immediate family – that is something we will enforce,” she told reporters on Monday.

“We want everybody to practice that from today. Enforcement starts from midnight.”

Ms Berejiklian said people in their 20s and 30s were the “worst offenders” when it comes to flouting coronavirus rules. 

“I do use that age group, in particular, because we are seeing an increase in the statistics in that age group,” she said. 

“Also, the worst offenders in terms of not sticking to the rules are those people in those age groups. You can’t socialise as you used to.”

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said 127 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed overnight, bringing the state’s total to 1918. The current death toll is eight.

“Whilst it is pleasing we have seen a stabilisation in case numbers, it is important to know that they can vary and jump around day to day based on testing numbers,” she told reporters on Monday.

The Australian Medical Association says infected patients are putting the lives of doctors, health care workers and patients at risk by seeking treatment for other ailments while “hiding” their coronavirus symptoms.

“There have been some disturbing incidents of people hiding their symptoms in order to get treatment for other health issues,” AMA (NSW) President Dr Kean-Seng Lim said on Monday.

Dr Lim said health workers had to limit scarce supplies of protective equipment to treat symptomatic cases.

“We know doctors in other countries have already died as a result of coronavirus. Fatalities and high numbers of health care worker infections would further strain the health system’s ability to respond to this pandemic,” Dr Lim warned.

Recent NSW coronavirus cases include two teachers and a student from Normanhurst West Public School as well as a staff member from the Long Bay prison hospital.

The number of confirmed Australian cases from the Ruby Princess cruise ship had jumped to 215 by Sunday night.

