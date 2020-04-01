NSW coronavirus death tolls rises to nine

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is calling on businesses to help plug crucial health equipment shortages as the state’s coronavirus death toll rises to nine.

The number of confirmed infections in NSW has grown to 2182, while a 95-year-old woman has become the ninth COVID-19 death in the state, bringing the national death toll to 20.

Ms Berejiklian on Wednesday morning urged businesses to re-direct their efforts towards the battle against coronavirus.

“I’m calling on the great people of our state, those great business people, those manufacturers who are able to re-tool, to help supply the additional things we need in coming months,” she told reporters.

“Whether it’s sanitisers, medical equipment or a whole host of other things which our hospitals will rely on in the coming months.”

NSW Health confirmed a 95-year-old woman from the Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Macquarie Park had died, the fifth person from that nursing home to die after contracting COVID-19.

There have been 150 new coronavirus cases recorded in NSW overnight.

Police are trying to soothe concerns about the enforcement of new coronavirus self-isolation measures.

Gatherings of more than two people – apart from immediate family – are banned in NSW and police have powers to fine those flouting the rules.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says officers will take a common sense approach.

“I know there has been criticism of police, which I don’t accept. We haven’t issued one infringement of the new powers at this stage,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“If you need medical assistance, pharmacies, doctors, the hospital – you can leave. If you need food, can you leave.

“If you are driving home and you need a take-away coffee, nothing wrong with jumping out the car and a coffee, just don’t sit down and have it there.”

A pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be established in Bondi to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus after clusters developed within Sydney’s backpacker community.

NSW Health is directing doctors in Sydney’s Waverley Council area, which includes suburbs such as Bondi, to send more patients for COVID-19 testing.