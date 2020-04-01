NSW coronavirus death tolls rises to nine

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Clusters of infection among backpackers at Bondi has led to a pop-up clinic to test the community. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

NSW coronavirus death tolls rises to nine

By AAP reporters

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 08:38:52

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is calling on businesses to help plug crucial health equipment shortages as the state’s coronavirus death toll rises to nine.

The number of confirmed infections in NSW has grown to 2182, while a 95-year-old woman has become the ninth COVID-19 death in the state, bringing the national death toll to 20.

Ms Berejiklian on Wednesday morning urged businesses to re-direct their efforts towards the battle against coronavirus.

“I’m calling on the great people of our state, those great business people, those manufacturers who are able to re-tool, to help supply the additional things we need in coming months,” she told reporters.

“Whether it’s sanitisers, medical equipment or a whole host of other things which our hospitals will rely on in the coming months.”

NSW Health confirmed a 95-year-old woman from the Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Macquarie Park had died, the fifth person from that nursing home to die after contracting COVID-19.

There have been 150 new coronavirus cases recorded in NSW overnight.

Police are trying to soothe concerns about the enforcement of new coronavirus self-isolation measures.

Gatherings of more than two people – apart from immediate family – are banned in NSW and police have powers to fine those flouting the rules.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says officers will take a common sense approach.

“I know there has been criticism of police, which I don’t accept. We haven’t issued one infringement of the new powers at this stage,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“If you need medical assistance, pharmacies, doctors, the hospital – you can leave. If you need food, can you leave.

“If you are driving home and you need a take-away coffee, nothing wrong with jumping out the car and a coffee, just don’t sit down and have it there.”

A pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be established in Bondi to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus after clusters developed within Sydney’s backpacker community.

NSW Health is directing doctors in Sydney’s Waverley Council area, which includes suburbs such as Bondi, to send more patients for COVID-19 testing.

Latest news

virus diseases

NSW coronavirus death tolls rises to nine

Health authorities have confirmed a ninth coronavirus death in NSW as the premier calls on businesses to plug crucial resource shortages.

virus diseases

Virus expected to peak in coming months

Australia's coronavirus co-ordinator has warned infection rates are expected to spike over the next few months.

politics

Freight's back on the menu after virus hit

Australian farmers and fishers will be able to use air freight to export produce, which the government will use to bring back urgent medical supplies.

virus diseases

Four Victorian babies diagnosed with virus

Four babies are among Victoria's latest coronavirus cases, with authorities investigating how they became infected but say they aren't part of a cluster.

virus diseases

Businesses switch to making virus supplies

The federal government has lavished praise on Australian businesses turning their hand to making coronavirus supplies during the outbreak.

news

virus diseases

Virus expected to peak in coming months

Australia's coronavirus co-ordinator has warned infection rates are expected to spike over the next few months.

sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

US death toll above China; Italy 'plateau'

More than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 40,000 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.