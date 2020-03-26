NSW council elections canned due to virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW will postpone its local council elections until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by Brendan Esposito/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW council elections canned due to virus

By Heather McNab

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 20:49:21

Local council elections will be postponed in NSW as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 126 councils were scheduled to hold elections in September to appoint councillors and in some cases, mayors.

However, following the outbreak of COVID-19, the elections will now be postponed for 12 months.

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock confirmed the postponement in an email to City of Sydney chief executive Monica Barone on Wednesday.

“To provide certainty to councils, communities and potential candidates, the NSW government has made the decision to postpone the September local government elections in the face of the COVID-19 crisis,” Ms Hancock said in the email seen by AAP.

“Local government elections are a vital part of the democratic process, ensuring local councils are accountable to their local communities. 

“The decision to postpone them has not been taken lightly but is necessary to ensure the health and safety of voters, NSW Electoral Commission staff and election candidates.”

In a public statement issued on Wednesday, Ms Hancock said the state government had made the “regrettable decision” to postpone elections for 12 months.

In the email to Ms Barone, Ms Hancock said amendments to the Local Government Act allow for the postponement of elections for 12 months, with a possible further extension until the end of 2021.

The Electoral Commissioner also requested the postponement, she says.

“It is the government’s intention that these council elections will be held in September 2021.”

Councillors and popularly elected mayors will hold office until the rescheduled elections are held.

Local Government NSW, the state’s peak body for councils, welcomed the decision.

“In light of the minister’s decision to delay local elections because of the COVID-19 crisis, I know all elected councillors will continue to work across political boundaries to pull together for the public good,” LGNSW president Linda Scott said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Mayors and councillors are working hard to ensure good governance continues during the COVID-19 crisis and will continue to do so.”

Ms Scott expects that councillors and mayors asked to serve for an additional year will understand the need to provide stability and continuity.

However, she admitted a small number of elected leaders may need to stand down.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

news

health

NSW could move to lockdown, premier says

The NSW premier says she's ready to move ahead of the Commonwealth towards lockdown-style measures to fight COVID-19 if numbers don't improve in coming days.

sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

world

health

UK says Charles didn't jump queue for test

The British government has denied that Prince Charles jumped the queue for a coronavirus test after it was revealed he had the disease.