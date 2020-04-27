Just two new COVID-19 cases in NSW

NSW has recorded just two new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in seven weeks, encouraging health authorities as they seek to halt the virus in its tracks.

The total number of NSW coronavirus cases on Monday sat at 3004, with no new deaths recorded since a sixth resident of a western Sydney aged care home died on Saturday.

It’s the lowest daily rise in cases since two new cases were recorded on March 8.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Monday said the two new cases stemmed from overseas travel and a close family contact, and not through community transmission.

The 82-year-old resident of Newmarch House in Caddens – where almost 50 people have been infected with the coronavirus – died on Saturday, operator Anglicare Sydney said.

The man’s death brought the NSW COVID-19 death toll to 36.

The Anglicare aged care facility is the state’s largest ongoing cluster, with some 31 of the almost 100 residents having been infected as well as 17 staff members.

Eight new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in NSW on Sunday and there were fewer than 800 current coronavirus cases in the state, most being treated at home.

Among the new cases on Sunday was a medical worker at Nepean Hospital who had not been in contact with patients for 48 hours before symptom onset.

On Saturday, an aged care worker at Catholic Healthcare Bodington in the Blue Mountains also tested positive for coronavirus but had not contacted residents within 48 hours of showing symptoms. Some 20 residents have tested negative to the virus.