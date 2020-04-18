Discover Australian Associated Press

An elderly resident with COVID-19 died on Saturday at Anglicare's Newmarch House aged care home. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW COVID-19 death toll hits 29

By Heather McNab

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 21:33:18

NSW’s coronavirus death toll stands at 29 following the death of an elderly resident of a western Sydney aged care home.

It comes days after a worker who attended the facility for six consecutive days with mild symptoms tested positive. 

NSW Health said there were a total of 30 COVID-19 cases at Anglicare’s Newmarch House aged care home in Caddens – 10 staff and 20 residents.

Anglicare Sydney chief executive Grant Millard said he was “very saddened” to inform that a 93-year-old male resident had died late on Saturday morning.

The man “was positive for COVID-19 and … was already suffering multiple serious health issues,” Mr Millard said in a statement.

The resident’s cause of death will be formally confirmed in the coming days.

Two other people were confirmed on Saturday to have died in NSW from COVID-19.

An 83-year-old Queensland man, who was a passenger on board the Celebrity Eclipse during a cruise to South America, died in Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

A 58-year-old woman died in Tamworth Hospital and authorities are attempting to trace how she contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, NSW Police say the Ruby Princess cruise ship which is docked at Port Kembla, is unlikely to leave the state’s waters until next week.

The government is under fire for its handling of the saga and a NSW Police investigation is underway after 2647 passengers were allowed to disembark at Sydney Harbour on March 19.

The ship remains docked with about 1000 passengers and crew on board.

After nine additional positive cases overnight, there are now 162 cases amongst the ship’s on-board crew with another 13 in health facilities.

The ship was to depart on Sunday, however NSW Police assistant commissioner Karen Webb said the chances of that were “remote”.

