NSW's virus death toll has risen to 26 after an 82-year-old man died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

disease

NSW COVID-19 death toll jumps by two to 26

By Dominica Sanda

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 13:54:53

The NSW health minister has warned there could be “disastrous consequences” after an aged care worker continued going to work for six days while she was sick before testing positive to COVID-19.

Brad Hazzard said the female health care worker at Anglicare’s Newmarch House aged care facility in Caddens in western Sydney went to work while she was showing symptoms of an illness for six days.

She has since tested positive for coronavirus. 

A resident of the aged care facility has also been confirmed to have the virus while another resident is awaiting test results, Anglicare Sydney said in a statement on Monday.

Newmarch House staff who were in close contact with either the resident or their colleague are self-isolating at home, while all residents are in self-isolation in their own rooms.

All staff have been directed to wear personal protective equipment when caring for residents.

Mr Hazzard implored people not to go to work if they’re unwell – especially if they work in aged care.

“Unfortunately the potential is disastrous consequences if you’re working with some of our most vulnerable people,” Mr Hazzard told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

“The simple message here is if you’re working at an aged care facility, you are working with some of our most vulnerable people in (the) community, please just don’t go.”

NSW on Monday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths taking the state’s death toll to 26.

A 74-year-old woman died at John Hunter Hospital and a 79-year-old man died in the Northern Beaches Hospital. 

Both were passengers of the Ruby Princess cruise ship which is linked to hundreds of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

The state recorded nine new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases to 2863. More than 2600 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

“The fact we had nine new cases clearly indicates we are moving in the right direction, but we still have a lot more to do,” Mr Hazzard said.

“No one should think we can slacken off in the efforts we are trying to undertake at the moment.”

NSW Health acting director Dr Christine Selvey said authorities are urging people in several areas where it’s unknown how people became infected with COVID-19 to get tested even if they have mild symptoms.

The areas include Penrith, Liverpool, Blacktown, Cumberland, Westmead, Sydney’s inner west, Waverley, Woollahra, Randwick and Ryde.

Meanwhile, doctors will soon be able to prescribe via email or fax, making it easier for patients to access medicines during the pandemic.

GPs and nurse practitioners will be able to send a digital image of the prescription to pharmacists from April 17 under changes announced by the state government on Sunday.

Police have issued more than 200 fines against people over the Easter long weekend for breaching the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

