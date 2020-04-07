NSW COVID-19 death toll rises to 21

The death toll in NSW from the coronavirus has risen to 21 after two more fatalities, including another linked to the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship.

But the number of new cases in the state continues to “stabilise and even decline”, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

The premier announced $100 million to support frontline healthcare workers through free accommodation and parking, as well as supporting media research and vaccine trials.

“No matter was restrictions there are in the future, no matter what restrictions are potentially eased in the future, until a vaccine is found, social distancing is a way of life now,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

“That is the new normal.”

The state recorded another 49 cases as of Tuesday – down from the 57 announced on Monday – bringing the total confirmed cases to 2686.

The latest deaths revealed on Tuesday include a 90-year-old man who was a resident of Opal Care Bankstown aged care facility and 87-year-old woman who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess Cruise ship.

The death of a 90-year-old man from Dorothy Henderson Lodge was reported overnight.

Dorothy Henderson Lodge chief executive Ross Low said it was “nothing short of heartbreaking” to have another resident die from the virus.

Of NSW deaths recorded so far, five were associated with the Ruby Princess, six were residents at Dorothy Henderson Lodge and two were residents at Opal Care Bankstown, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

Testing for COVID-19 has been extended in areas where authorities have seen evidence of local transmission, including in Broken Hill, Lake Macquarie, Nowra, South Nowra and Port Macquarie, and the Sydney suburbs of Waverley, Woollahra, Ryde, Dee Why and Manly.

“In those areas, we have seen a case or cases of local transmission where we haven’t been able to find the source,” Dr Chant said.

A drive-through testing site run by St Vincent’s Hospital has been set up in Bondi after clusters developed within Sydney’s backpacker community.

Meanwhile, the Ruby Princess is still docked in Port Kembla, near Wollongong, where it’s expected to remain for 10 days while its 1040 crew members undergo medical assessments, treatment or emergency extractions.

About 200 have symptoms of coronavirus.

The vessel is linked to hundreds of COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths across Australia.

The NSW Police homicide squad is investigating why passengers were allowed to disembark from the ship in Sydney on March 19 despite concerns some might have contracted the illness.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the first Australians quarantined in Sydney hotels would be able to leave on Wednesday, including residents of other states who would be transported to the airport.

“They’ll be getting a letter from me confirming their period of isolation and I certainly hope when they land back in their states and territories that they are allowed to go home,” Mr Fuller told reporters on Tuesday.

“After that we’ll be planning for the coming Sunday, Monday, Tuesday where some 3000 Australian residents will come out of hotel isolation.”

Meanwhile, homelessness outreach patrols will be conducted in Sydney over the next fortnight to help vulnerable people into safe accommodation and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Many rough sleepers have existing health conditions which place them at greater risk, so we are doing everything we can to get a roof over their head as soon as possible,” Families, Communities and Disability Services Minister Gareth Ward said in a statement.

An extra 300 hotel and motel rooms have been booked to accommodate people who are homeless.