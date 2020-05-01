Nine virus cases as NSW restrictions eased

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to behave responsibly as the first restrictions are eased. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Nine virus cases as NSW restrictions eased

By Dominica Sanda

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 14:10:05

NSW residents have been asked to behave responsibly as the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are eased while those with even the mildest symptoms have been urged to come forward for testing.

The changes to restrictions from Friday allow up to two adults and their dependent children to visit another household anywhere across the state.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to be cautious, warning social distancing must still be maintained as well as extra hygiene precautions, particularly when visiting people aged over 70 or those with underlying health conditions.

NSW has recorded nine new coronavirus cases from more than 7000 tests in the previous 24 hours.

People have also been urged to come forward for testing over the weekend when testing numbers usually drop.

“Please come forward even if you have the mildest symptoms,” she said in Sydney.

“You don’t need to wait until Monday. You could be unintentionally passing on the disease without knowing you have it.”

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said of the nine new cases, three are residents at the Anglicare-run Newmarch House aged care home, four are community transmission and one is under investigation. 

There are now 3025 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 37 residents and 22 staff members at Newmarch House near Penrith in western Sydney.

Dr Chant also confirmed the death of a 74-year-old male resident of Newmarch House, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths at the facility to 13.

It is NSW’s 43rd coronavirus death, taking the national toll to 93.

Dr Chant urged people in Penrith in particular to come forward for testing after authorities found a strain of coronavirus circulating in that area. 

More than 2290 people have recovered from COVID-19 in NSW, with 14 infected people in intensive care, 12 of them requiring ventilators.

NSW Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres said more than 1800 businesses had answered the government’s call for locals to help provide essential medical supplies needed in the fight against COVID-19.

“The response from the NSW industry has been nothing short of outstanding,” he said on Friday.

More than 100 businesses have been confirmed to meet Therapeutic Goods Administration standards, with the government ordering face masks and shields, hand sanitiser, disinfectants, gloves, surgical gowns, and paper products.

The NSW government also released heat maps that identify COVID-19 cases by postcode and show how many people have recovered, the estimated number of active local cases and the number of tests completed.

The premier hoped the maps will encourage more people with symptoms to come forward for testing when they see the impact COVID-19 is having on their local area.

Latest news

health

Virus-hit NSW aged home records 14th death

Australia has now recorded 94 COVID-19 deaths, after a 14th Newmarch resident died in New South Wales.

politics

Tehan attacks Premier Andrews over schools

In a sign of cracks within the successful national cabinet, the Morrison government has attacked Victoria over its handling of schools during the crisis.

health

Vic coronavirus situation is 'fragile'

The Victorian government has warned that control of the COVID-19 pandemic remains fragile amid revelations of a new outbreak.

health

Over four million register for COVIDSafe

The number of people downloading the COVIDSafe app has now topped four million, a positive response as the national cabinet considers lifting restrictions.

health

Health authorities probe Newmarch lapse

NSW has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, as it's revealed health authorities are investigating breaches at the troubled Newmarch House nursing home.

news

health

Virus-hit NSW aged home records 14th death

Australia has now recorded 94 COVID-19 deaths, after a 14th Newmarch resident died in New South Wales.

sport

rugby league

Nomadic Warriors bound for Australia

The Warriors will have the chance to apply for a player switch if any of their squad needs to return to New Zealand once they arrive in Australia on Sunday.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.