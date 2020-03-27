Discover Australian Associated Press

Ruby Princess passengers are a major source of COVID-19 infection, prompting a NSW crackdown. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW cracks down on cruise ship passengers

By Steven Trask

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 11:55:37

Cruise ship passengers will be barred from NSW until tougher protocols are established to limit the spread of COVID-19, Premier Gladys Berejiklian says.

The federal border force has blamed NSW health authorities for the Ruby Princess cruise ship fiasco in which coronavirus-infected passengers were last week allowed to disembark in Sydney.

Ruby Princess passengers have become a major source of COVID-19 infection, with 147 coronavirus cases linked on Thursday to the ship, including 26 people who are now outside NSW.

Ms Berejiklian on Thursday said state officials were pushing for tougher cruise ship testing protocols in light of the scandal.

“The protocols I want far exceed what the existing protocols are and that’s what we’re negotiating with the federal government,” she said.

“I don’t want anyone coming off a ship, and I know that’s hard for some families, until the state and federal government agree on what we’re doing moving forward.”

One infected Ruby Princess passenger, a 77-year-old woman, has died. She was one of 13 passengers – three of whom tested positive – who showed respiratory symptoms before disembarking at 6am last Thursday.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says NSW authorities made a grave mistake but should not be hung out to dry.

“Clearly they made the wrong call. Somebody has made an error and it’s a serious mistake that’s been made,” Mr Dutton told 2GB Radio on Thursday.

“That person will live with that mistake. We are working to clean up after that mistake was made.”

The Ruby Princess remains off the NSW south coast with 1148 crew on board and is is well prepared to contain any infections on board, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Thursday.

Australian Border Force chief Michael Outram on Wednesday said the bungled decision was squarely the responsibility of NSW Health and the federal agriculture department.

Mr Outram insisted his organisation was responsible only for checking for contraband and ensuring orderly migration.

“The decision to allow them off in relation to the health and biosecurity issue was one of NSW Health,” he told reporters.

“I’m not here to apportion blame, we are all in it together in Australia … we don’t need to blame but the public need to know the facts.”

There are now 1219 confirmed coronavirus infections in NSW. 

