NSW drinkers enjoy taste of normality

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bartenders have relished being back at work after NSW COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW drinkers enjoy taste of normality

By Jodie Stephens

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 22:26:42

Bartenders have relished the “phenomenal” feeling of pouring a beer into a glass pint and diners have embraced a glimmer of normality as NSW restaurants and bars reopened after an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The state’s restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs are now able to have up to 10 patrons if they maintain social distancing after the NSW government wound back several restrictions from Friday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned COVID-19 case numbers will inevitably rise as rules are eased, but punters on Friday seemed comfortable returning to their favourite bars and eateries.

In Sydney’s inner west, Shannah Baichoo was among the first to return to popular Summer Hill bar The Rio, resuming what was once a regular Friday night ritual with her husband.

“It’s like a signifier of life becoming normal again. It feels amazing,” Ms Baichoo told AAP.

Nearby, Lisa Polsek said visiting the bar offered a bit of normality but “baby steps” were important.

“The worst thing would be is if we all have to go back again,” she said.

For The Rio’s operational manager Fabrizio Culici, pouring his first beer into a glass pint felt “phenomenal” after weeks of take-aways and deliveries.

“The sense of relief is just fantastic,” Mr Culici said.

“We just hope … that this is certainly not going to be a short-lived thing and we go back to deliveries, because it’s going to be very hard to survive if that happens.”

A couple of doors down at The Temperance Society, co-owner Alex Fensham shared similar concerns about having to wind back again.

He welcomed having people back at the bar but said they were “pretty nervous” about opening trade for just 10.

“It took an enormous shift and it actually cost us a lot of money to shift at short notice from being a bar to a take-away,” Mr Fensham told AAP.

“We’re all feeling pretty happy to have people in here now, but whether it actually works out financially, I don’t know yet. It’s worth a shot.”

Under eased restrictions, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are now permitted and up to five people, including children, can visit another NSW household.

Religious gatherings and places of worship can welcome up to 10 people, and 10 guests are also allowed at weddings, 20 at indoor funerals and 30 at outdoor funerals from Friday.

Outdoor equipment including gyms and playgrounds can now be used with caution, with people encouraged to wipe down the equipment, while outdoor pools are open with restrictions.

Latest news

health

NSW drinkers enjoy taste of normality

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW.

health

NSW drinkers enjoy taste of normality

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW.

disease

Virus case numbers will grow: Berejiklian

Dining venues and places of worship are again open to the public in NSW, but the premier says this will come at the cost of additional COVID-19 cases.

politics

Aussies take tentative steps beyond virus

This weekend sees the reopening of some pubs and restaurants and the imminent return to classrooms, but Australians are being warned to heed health advice.

politics

Mental health focus to halt a new pandemic

Health officials have concerns about Australians' mental health and the potential for new outbreaks of coronavirus as restrictions start easing.

news

health

NSW drinkers enjoy taste of normality

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW.

sport

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

world

virus diseases

Public warned as virus restrictions ease

WHO representative Hans Kluge has urged caution, saying "the personal behaviour of each of us will determine the behaviour of the virus".