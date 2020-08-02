Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens warns travel restrictions could be imposed at short notice. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW duo denied SA entry found in Adelaide

By AAP

August 2, 2020

2020-08-02 15:09:06

A NSW duo sent packing after trying to cross into South Australia during the week have been arrested in Adelaide, as the state records one new COVID-19 case.

The 25-year-old man and 20-year-old woman tried to cross the border at Pinnaroo on Thursday, claiming they were headed interstate to sell a dog.

They were refused entry and turned back to NSW, but police stopped their NSW-registered car in the Adelaide suburb of Kilburn on Saturday afternoon.

The pair were charged with breaching COVID-19 directions and have been denied bail ahead of a court appearance on Monday.

The arrests came as the state recorded one new case – a man aged in his 20s – of coronavirus. He had returned from interstate and has been in quarantine since his arrival.

The addition means there are four active cases of COVID-19 in South Australia.

Police warned South Australians to reconsider travel to Queensland after new cases of community transmission in the Sunshine state.

Commissioner Grant Stevens said while people are allowed to return to SA from Queensland, it’s possible renewed restrictions will be imposed at short notice.

A Brisbane man was infected after eating at the same restaurant as an infected woman charged with illegally entering Queensland.

Authorities initially indicated he caught the virus from a family member, but Queensland Health said he was a direct contact of one of three women returning from Melbourne who allegedly lied on their border passes.

Mr Stevens said no decision had been finalised regarding the re-introduction of travel restrictions with Queensland, nor was any date for changes being considered.

But he said the situation would continue to be monitored.

The warning came after a South Australian paramedic tested positive after going to Victoria to help test people for coronavirus.

The woman in her 20s volunteered to help with testing operations in Melbourne to deal with with the current surge in cases.

She returned to Adelaide on Wednesday and remains in isolation along with one close contact.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the woman followed all the proper procedures with protective equipment but an infection in such circumstances was “part of the risk of this sort of work”.

“She absolutely followed the correct infection control processes,” Prof Spurrier said.

“This is risky business.”

It was also revealed that 170 people were expected to arrive in Adelaide on Saturday on a repatriation flight from India.

All will go into hotel quarantine with officials expecting at least some to have COVID-19.

South Australia has reported four COVID-19 deaths and and 443 people have been cleared of the virus.

Latest sport

rugby league

Parramatta survive Bulldogs NRL comeback

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur compared the feeling in his dressing room to "like a morgue" after his side survived an NRL scare to beat Canterbury 18-16.

rugby league

SBW will make me a better player: Tedesco

He's widely regarded as the world's premier rugby league player but Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco expects Sonny Bill Williams to make him even better.

tennis

Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Staines keeps wild NRL ride in Penrith win

Charlie Staines has become the first player in 83 years to score six tries in his first two games as Penrith blew Manly out of the water 42-12 in the NRL.

Australian rules football

St Kilda register big AFL win over Sydney

Midfielder Zak Jones has starred for St Kilda in a 53-point AFL win over his old side Sydney at the Gabba.

news

epidemic and plague

Time for leniency 'over' as Vic shuts down

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has tightened the screw on restrictions declaring a "state of disaster" and a nightly curfew in metropolitan Melbourne.

sport

rugby league

Parramatta survive Bulldogs NRL comeback

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur compared the feeling in his dressing room to "like a morgue" after his side survived an NRL scare to beat Canterbury 18-16.

world

virus diseases

India reports 55,000 new virus cases

India has posted a near-daily record 55,000 new COVID-19 cases, while Japan's numbers continue to rise and the death toll in Latin America has passed 200,000.