Gladys Berejiklian says NSW will now ease restrictions on church services. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW eases limits on church gatherings

By AAP

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 07:56:37

NSW will ease coronavirus restrictions on religious services, weddings and funerals from Monday, when measures to increase pub and restaurant patronage come into effect.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday said in a statement that from June 1, up to 20 people could attend weddings, 50 at funerals and 50 at places of worship.

However strict social distancing guidelines would continue to apply.

“We know how important these services are to individuals and families but as we ease restrictions further, we must remember to keep one another safe,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“It is crucial that worshippers remember to follow health advice. This is particularly important for people with co-morbidities aged over 50 and people aged over 70.”

The government had been wary about adjusting the restrictions on places of worship after observing COVID-19 outbreaks in churches and church choirs overseas.

But state religious leaders pushed for the relaxation after the government last week announced up to 50 people would be allowed to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant outlined the risks requiring management.

“Places of worship will be asked to find alternatives to practices that might spread the virus, like singing, sharing books and even passing around the collection plate,” Dr Chant said on Friday.

“Communal singing and chanting should not occur because of the high risk of transmission.”

Anthony Fisher, the Catholic Archbishop of Sydney, on Friday said in a statement he was pleased the government had heeded the requests of NSW churchgoers.

He emphasised the Catholic church would abide by all government health regulations.

“The closure of our churches and indeed of all places of worship has been deeply distressing for many people of faith in our community,” Archbishop Fisher said.

“It added to the isolation and anxiety that so many were feeling.

“With restrictions easing, many were concerned that the churches were being left behind, and wanted to make their voices heard. People of faith weren’t asking for special treatment, but wanted to be treated equally.”

Meanwhile, the state government has a fight on its hands to get a 12-month public sector pay freeze through parliament, with upper house crossbench MPs vowing to block the $3 billion saving measure.

Ms Berejiklian on Thursday raised the possibility of job losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic unless the proposed freeze was endorsed on Macquarie Street.

But NSW Labor, the Greens and the Shooters Party have flagged they will block the move in the Legislative Council, with one crossbencher arguing the coalition is engaging in “economic blackmail” during a health crisis.

Ms Berejiklian last week sought a freeze on pay rises for MPs, which was extended on Wednesday to include the entire NSW public service comprising 410,000 workers.

Unions NSW secretary Mark Morey has labelled the plan an act of “economic vandalism” at a time when frontline workers such as nurses, police officers and teachers are risking their lives.

