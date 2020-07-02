NSW eases event limits, shuns Victorians

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Gladys Berejiklian says other states should take on the returning flights diverted from Melbourne Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW eases event limits, shuns Victorians

By AAP

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 19:37:10

NSW has eased a number of coronavirus restrictions while keeping an eye on outbreaks in Victoria, with penalties imposed on Melbourne hot spot residents who seek to cross the Murray.

Limits on attendance have been relaxed in NSW from Wednesday for funerals, weddings, places of worship and community sport, as long as there is no more than one person per four square metres of space. 

Outdoor gatherings are still restricted to 20 people but community sport with a COVID-19 safety plan can have up to 500 participants.

Funerals, weddings and church services may have the maximum number of people possible on the premises while observing the one person per four square metres rule.

All businesses can now open and operate under the same principle.

Up to 20 people can visit another household at any one time and guests are permitted to stay overnight. Up to 20 people can also stay at a holiday home, with no restrictions on travelling within NSW.

But Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged NSW residents not to open their doors to Victorians despite stopping short of closing the border.

From Thursday, Victoria will place residents of 36 Melbourne suburbs back into lockdown for a month in a bid to contain an unacceptably high number of new coronavirus cases detected in the past fortnight.

Victoria on Wednesday reported 73 new virus cases, compared with 14 – all of them returned travellers in hotel quarantine – in NSW.

One patient in NSW is currently in intensive care.

Melbourne residents of COVID-19 outbreak areas who seek to enter NSW could from Thursday face six months’ imprisonment or a fine of $11,000.

NSW residents who return from Melbourne hot spot areas, meanwhile, will be required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

“This virus is quite capable of circulating, particularly in younger people,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on Wednesday.

“Normally we love having Victorians and Queenslanders and everybody else coming to visit us but Victorians right now, from those hot spots, are not welcome in NSW. We’re sorry.

“It’s not something we want to do but we must do for our own safety.”

People trying to enter NSW stadiums from Wednesday may be required to show their driver’s licence to prove they’re not from Victoria.

The premier this week also warned against complacency on social distancing and hygiene measures, suggesting NSW residents were becoming lax.

She added on Wednesday that NSW was not keen to take additional international flights redirected from virus-hit Melbourne, saying they should instead go to other capital cities such as Adelaide or Perth.

“NSW has borne the overwhelming burden of returning Aussies on behalf of the nation, Victoria has as well to some extent,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“It’s fair given those diversions that other states take on those flights (to) Melbourne. Even today, I got an update saying over the past week, there’s been a 50 per cent increase in the number of overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

“It’s reasonable to say to other states who’ve been able to live in their bubbles because we’ve borne the burden of these overseas travellers, ‘please share in that burden, we’ve already done 30-odd thousand’.”

Meanwhile, Anglicare could face a class action after 19 residents died at its coronavirus-hit Newmarch House nursing home in Sydney.

Family members have approached lawyers who allege Anglicare was negligent in its handling of the health crisis and breached its duty of care to residents.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Jetta dumped by struggling Eagles

Premiership star Lewis Jetta has been omitted as one of four changes for West Coast as they attempt to break out of their AFL form slump.

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL clubs awaiting hub clarity

Victoria's AFL clubs are awaiting news on when and where they'll be sent into interstate hubs amid the state's coronavirus spike.

motor racing

Winton Supercars switched to Sydney

The spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne and tightened border restrictions means the Supercars round in Winton will be shifted to Sydney.

NBA

Simmons, Broekhoff set for NBA restart

Ben Simmons is fit and ready for the NBA'S Orlando bubble while Ryan Broekhoff has revealed the tough family decision he made to join Philadelphia.

Australian rules football

McGuire has 'empathy' for Pies' Sidebottom

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says Steele Sidebottom "just had a bad night" and the Magpie will remain vice-captain after serving a four-game ban.

news

health

COVID-19 case at Sydney supermarket

A NSW man who tested positive to COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine in Victoria had a low infection rate while working at a Sydney supermarket.

sport

Australian rules football

Jetta dumped by struggling Eagles

Premiership star Lewis Jetta has been omitted as one of four changes for West Coast as they attempt to break out of their AFL form slump.

world

virus diseases

Some countries face long virus battle: WHO

Countries that have the right systems in place should be able to contain new coronavirus flare-ups, the World Health Organisation says.