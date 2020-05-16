NSW economy likely in recession: official

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Closed businesses and other COVID measures will send NSW into recession, a Treasury official says. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW economy likely in recession: official

By Dominica Sanda

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 20:02:57

NSW Treasury’s chief economist says the state’s economy is headed for a recession for the first time in nearly 30 years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephen Walters on Friday told an upper house inquiry into the NSW government’s management of COVID-19 that the state economy was suffering as a result of the restrictions in place to limit the spread of the virus.

“It’s pretty clear the economy of NSW is in a recession,” he told the inquiry.

“It’s our first for nearly 30 years.”

Government sources argue it’s too early to definitely categorise the NSW economy as being in recession.

A Treasury spokesman later on Friday said the department’s modelling of the impact of the virus on gross state product growth “continues to evolve”.

Mr Walters suggested NSW’s unemployment rate will rise further after the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday reported it increased 1.1 points to six per cent with more than 221,000 people losing their jobs in April.

The ABS data also indicated the national unemployment rate will rise to 10 per cent in the coming months.

“(That) is very consistent with what has happened in previous recessions,” Mr Walters said on Friday.

“The fact that unemployment got to 10 per cent in the 1980s recession, 11 per cent in early ’90s recession – those are probably ballpark numbers as to where unemployment is going in this downturn as well.”

NSW Treasury secretary Michael Pratt said the coronavirus and the suppression of activity to manage its spread had a “profound” impact on the state’s economy. 

“It is likely national and state economies have entered a period of recession – the first for three decades,” he told the inquiry.

Mr Pratt added the impact of the virus could change the state’s economy in the long term – including its relationship with China. 

NSW Treasury had predicted 400,000 jobs would be lost if the state went into a six-month lockdown but, given restrictions have been eased and the economy has started to open up, that number is now expected to be lower.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet on Friday acknowledged the state was “facing the biggest health and economic challenge of our generation”.

“All of NSW needs to pull together at this time and our number one goal is saving and creating jobs,” he told AAP in a statement.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL teams denied one-referee scrimmage

Coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions mean NRL teams won't have the benefit of scrimmages under the new referee system before the season returns on May 28.

Australian rules football

AFL boss outlines COVID-19 testing regime

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has received a daily log of COVID-19 test results, with more than 1200 players and officials producing negative results.

rugby league

NRL clubs expect flexible draw next week

The NRL are expected to offer flexibility on where games will be staged when the rest of the draw is released next week.

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

rugby union

New RA chairman wants to see faster rugby

Rugby Australia chairman-elect Hamish McLennan expects to run a lean organisation and wants to see the game get a bit quicker.

news

health

Three new NSW virus cases as bars reopen

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW, while the state has recorded three new cases.

sport

rugby league

NRL teams denied one-referee scrimmage

Coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions mean NRL teams won't have the benefit of scrimmages under the new referee system before the season returns on May 28.

world

virus diseases

Public warned as virus restrictions ease

WHO representative Hans Kluge has urged caution, saying "the personal behaviour of each of us will determine the behaviour of the virus".