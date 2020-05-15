Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW eateries and places of worship can open if they obey the 10-person rule and social distancing. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

disease

First day of eased NSW virus restrictions

By AAP

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 08:22:30

Pubs and clubs will join cafes, restaurants and places of worship in welcoming back people inside their doors as NSW enjoys its first day under an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted from Friday and up to five people, including children, can visit households.

Religious gatherings and places of worship can welcome up to 10 people while restaurants and cafes can have up to 10 patrons as long as they maintain social distancing.

Ten guests are allowed at weddings, up to 20 at indoor funerals and up to 30 at outdoor funerals.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet confirmed this week pubs and clubs will join cafes and restaurants in being able to open for dining from Friday as part of the state government’s push to boost the economy.

Bars and gaming facilities will remain closed but table service for alcohol with a meal will be allowed so long as businesses adhere to social distancing requirements and stick to a limit of 10 patrons. 

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Thursday she understood it would not be viable for many larger venues to open and on Friday reiterated social distancing remained crucial.

“Some may even have already started enjoying the new freedoms that come with easing restrictions today but that also comes with personal responsibility and I can’t stress that enough,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

“Easing restrictions have failed in so many places around the world and I don’t want that to happen in NSW.”

NSW recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 from 12200 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, taking the state’s total to 3071. Seven people are in intensive care.

The state’s death toll remains at 47 and the national toll 98. 

After closing their doors to worshippers in March, Catholic churches in NSW will reopen on Friday for private prayer, confession and small-scale masses, a statement from the Sydney Catholic Archdiocese said on Thursday.

St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney’s CBD opened at 6.30am with the first of four masses on Friday at 7am.

Outdoor equipment including gyms and playgrounds can be used with caution, with people encouraged to wipe down the equipment, and outdoor pools are open with restrictions.

Randwick City Council will reopen all of its beaches for recreation from Friday, including Clovelly, Coogee and Maroubra, as well as some ocean pools.

“Really, the way we move forward now is up to us,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“(Social distancing) will be part of our lives until there is a vaccine or cure, we just have to accept that. But we can appreciate our time staying at home in the main has made us all appreciate what matters most.”

