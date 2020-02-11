NSW experts grow coronavirus from patients

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Professor Dominic Dwyer hopes NSW efforts to recreate the coronavirus will help develop a vaccine. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW experts grow coronavirus from patients

By Dominica Sanda

February 11, 2020

2020-02-11 16:28:16

Health experts in NSW are hopeful their success in growing the coronavirus from infected patients will help global efforts to develop a vaccine for the virus.

NSW Health pathology director Professor Dominic Dwyer said the team of 10 scientists and pathologists isolated the live virus from patients and then sequenced it at Westmead Hospital.

“Our tests are working well and we can also make a contribution in understanding how the virus is changing around the world,” he told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

“By having an isolate we can help other laboratories in NSW and elsewhere to develop the right tests and potentially can help vaccine manufacturers by providing viruses they can work on to hopefully eventually develop a vaccine.”

Of the four confirmed cases in NSW, one patient – a 43-year-old man – remains in Westmead Hospital with scientists being able to gather regular samples from the man for their research.

Prof Dwyer hopes the samples will help scientists understand why some coronavirus patients get more sick and develop a severe lung illness while most patients have a mild sickness. 

NSW’s breakthrough follows the same discovery by researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne who were the first scientists outside China to recreate the virus.

The genetic sequences will go into a global bank run by the World Health Organisation to help improve the detection and confirmation of cases and to support the development of an effective treatment and vaccine.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard described it as an “incredible” result which he hopes will help the WHO.

Mr Hazzard said 14,500 people have been screened for coronavirus at Sydney airport since February 2 with 57 showing symptoms that needed further testing. All were cleared.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant insisted it’s safe to be out and about and that she had “no qualms” walking around by herself or with her family.

latest sport

golf

Golfer Minjee Lee relaxed at Aussie Open

Australia's top-ranked golfer Minjee Lee says she's unusually relaxed entering the Women's Australian Open tournament at Royal Adelaide.

netball

Alexander's reign as Diamonds coach ends

Long-time Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander is to depart the national team, with Netball Australia deciding not to renew her contract.

boxing

Tszyu dismisses Horn's boxing skill

Jeff Horn's shock win over Manny Pacquiao is being used as inspiration by the Australian boxer's next foe, countryman Tim Tszyu.

cricket

Warner's another AB win for bat over ball

The Allan Border medal has been awarded on 21 occasions and a clear trend has developed, suggesting it is a batsman's award.

soccer

Matildas maul Thailand in Tokyo qualifier

The Matildas have secured a spot in the final round of women's qualifiers for Tokyo 2020, thumping Thailand in Sydney courtesy of an Emily Van Egmond hat-trick.

news

virus diseases

Morrison, Albanese warn of virus racism

The prime minister and opposition leader have come together to warn against racism unfairly targeting Chinese-Australians amid the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

golf

Golfer Minjee Lee relaxed at Aussie Open

Australia's top-ranked golfer Minjee Lee says she's unusually relaxed entering the Women's Australian Open tournament at Royal Adelaide.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.