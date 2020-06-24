Discover Australian Associated Press

Brad Fittler will remain NSW State of Origin coach until at least 2021. Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NSW extend coach Fittler’s Origin contract

By Scott Bailey

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 16:13:32

Brad Fittler has been rewarded for becoming the first NSW coach to win back-to-back series in 14 years with a one-year contract extension.

Fittler was on Wednesday re-signed until the end of 2021, taking his tenure until at least a fourth year in charge of the Blues.

It means he will become the third longest-serving NSW coach, behind Phil Gould and Laurie Daley.

“I am really grateful for the NSWRL Board’s strong show of faith in me and our Origin and pathways program,” Fittler said.

“It also means my coaching future won’t be a distraction throughout our preparation and defence of the Origin shield.

“Given the year that the entire community has endured from droughts and bushfires to the COVID-19 pandemic, I can’t think of a better way to end the year and lift community spirits. 

“I can’t wait for Origin.”

Fittler has revolutionised NSW’s approach to State of Origin since taking charge in 2018, providing a breath of fresh air for players.

In his two successful series, he has barred mobile phones in camp, had players train without shoes in earthing sessions and promoted walking to the ground for matches.

“Winning two from two series, the board obviously could not be happier with the way things are going with Origin,” NSW Rugby League CEO David Trodden said.

“They were very pleased to extend Brad’s contract when they met today. They have every confidence the run of success will continue this year.”

The venues for the November State of Origin series are expected to be confirmed by the NRL in the coming months.

Part of that will include news that Game II will remain at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, putting off a move to the SCG that would have been forced with the ground’s now-abandoned redevelopment.

