There are nine confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases from a cruise ship being treated in Perth. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW FIFO workers restricted from WA

By Perth

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 21:41:02

Fly-in-fly-out workers from NSW will no longer be able to enter Western Australia as the mining sector ramps up safety measures amid coronavirus.

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy WA made the call on Friday to close the border from Monday, after images emerged on social media of FIFO workers not complying with social distancing rules at airports and bus stops.

CME Chief Executive Paul Everingham said the move had the support of the WA resources sector.

“The sector is very grateful for the support given to us by the WA Government, and we want to do all we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 across our sites and the wider community,” he said.

Mr Everingham in a statement said after lengthy discussions with members across several areas and decided the measure was the best course of action to take.

NSW is the worst hit in Australia with 1405 people confirmed to have the virus.

WA currently has 255 confirmed cases.

Most of WA’s FIFO workers are from Queensland according to the CME.

Premier Mark McGowan announced WA would be closing its borders from midnight on Tuesday, but freight and essential travel will be excepted. 

Anyone who breaches restrictions could face fines of up to $50,000.

Nine people confirmed or suspected of being infected with coronavirus disembarked from the Artania cruise ship to be treated in Perth.

Premier Mark McGowan said they had been taken to hospital for an initial assessment then would be quarantined at police academy accommodation.

WA has recorded 24 new cases, including 11 from cruise ships and a five-month-old baby, taking the state’s total to 255.

State police have charged a man returned to Western Australia from Indonesia last week for allegedly not self-isolating, after a member of the public saw him travelling to the beach.

The 61-year-old man from Carlisle will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

