NSW gets $310 million drought relief boost

The NSW government has pledged a $310 million emergency relief boost for drought-affected farmers and communities.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said renewing support measures will give certainty to regional drought-affected communities so they can make important stock and business decisions.

“I’m all too aware that some of our hardest hit communities feel like they have been forgotten due to the bushfires and COVID-19, and that rain in recent months may have left some people in the city with the impression that the drought is over,” Mr Barilaro said in a statement on Sunday.

“My message to farmers and regional communities still battling this drought is that you are not alone.

“That is why we are continuing financial relief for farmers in drought by waiving onerous fees and charges and expanding measures to turbo-charge recovery.”

The extended support includes $116 million to continue the Drought Transport subsidy, and $99 million to assist with vehicle registration costs for eligible primary producers and continue the waiving of Local Land Services rates, bee site permits, Western Lands lease rent and wild dog fence rates.

It also includes $28.5 million to extend existing water licence fee waivers for stock, domestic, general and high security water users, and continue health and well-being programs such as the Farmgate Counsellors program, Aboriginal wellbeing services and Royal Flying Doctors Far West Drought Support programs.

“This fight is not over and many farmers will be feeling the financial and emotional impact of this drought for years to come,” Mr Barilaro said.

“We have seen good rainfall across the state in recent months but we need to make sure the dollars continue to flow to keep our farmers and regional communities going.”

Primary producers and small businesses who are already receiving support payments, subsidies, waivers and fee relief from the Emergency Drought Relief Package will not need to reapply.