NSW gets $310 million drought relief boost

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The NSW government has pledged another $310 million emergency relief for drought-affected farmers. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

NSW gets $310 million drought relief boost

By Heather McNab

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 08:58:36

The NSW government has pledged a $310 million emergency relief boost for drought-affected farmers and communities.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said renewing support measures will give certainty to regional drought-affected communities so they can make important stock and business decisions.

“I’m all too aware that some of our hardest hit communities feel like they have been forgotten due to the bushfires and COVID-19, and that rain in recent months may have left some people in the city with the impression that the drought is over,” Mr Barilaro said in a statement on Sunday.

“My message to farmers and regional communities still battling this drought is that you are not alone.

“That is why we are continuing financial relief for farmers in drought by waiving onerous fees and charges and expanding measures to turbo-charge recovery.”

The extended support includes $116 million to continue the Drought Transport subsidy, and $99 million to assist with vehicle registration costs for eligible primary producers and continue the waiving of Local Land Services rates, bee site permits, Western Lands lease rent and wild dog fence rates.

It also includes $28.5 million to extend existing water licence fee waivers for stock, domestic, general and high security water users, and continue health and well-being programs such as the Farmgate Counsellors program, Aboriginal wellbeing services and Royal Flying Doctors Far West Drought Support programs. 

“This fight is not over and many farmers will be feeling the financial and emotional impact of this drought for years to come,” Mr Barilaro said.

“We have seen good rainfall across the state in recent months but we need to make sure the dollars continue to flow to keep our farmers and regional communities going.”

Primary producers and small businesses who are already receiving support payments, subsidies, waivers and fee relief from the Emergency Drought Relief Package will not need to reapply.

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys dismisses rule-change rhetoric

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys dismisses as "alarmist rhetoric" complaints that proposed NRL rule changes will impact the integrity of the competition.

rugby league

NRL set to clear major hurdles: V'landys

ARLC chairman Pete V'landys hopes to clear major hurdles this week for the competition to restart on May 28.

Australian rules football

WA border restrictions present AFL hurdle

The AFL season could resume as early as June 11 but will have to operate around Western Australia's hard border controls.

rugby union

Super Rugby clubs happy with Clarke move

Rob Clarke's appointment as interim boss at Rugby Australia is winning applause from Super Rugby clubs who are desperate for a clear path forward.

rugby league

Miffed NRL refs not ruling out strike

NRL referees have not ruled out striking over a proposed reduction in the number of officials on the field when the season resumes later this month.

news

health

Personal responsibility to curb virus: CMO

The nation's chief medical officer says Australians have a personal responsibility to practice social distancing and avoid crowds as restrictions are relaxed.

sport

rugby league

V'landys dismisses rule-change rhetoric

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys dismisses as "alarmist rhetoric" complaints that proposed NRL rule changes will impact the integrity of the competition.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.