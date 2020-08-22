NSW reports nine new cases, border aid

NSW has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 as the state government pledges an additional $45 million in grants for small businesses on the Victorian border.

The grants announced on Saturday will come in bundles of $5000 and $10,000 depending on the size of the economic loss caused by the NSW-Victoria border closure.

“We know people in border communities like Albury-Wodonga, Yarrawonga-Mulwala and Echuca-Moama usually move between towns, with closures having a significant impact on day-to-day business,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement.

“The NSW government is investing in targeted relief to help ease the pressures and costs of keeping businesses open while borders remain closed.”

The nine new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday come from almost 31,000 tests and include two cases still under investigation.

One case is a household contact of a previously-reported case connected to Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook, which is set to reopen its doors on Monday. Another two cases are contacts of a case connected to the Sydney funeral cluster.

NSW Health on Saturday also confirmed another previously-reported case had visited Westfield Mt Druitt while infectious on August 12 and 14. Those who visited the shopping centre at certain times on those two days should monitor for symptoms.

“While case numbers have remained low this week, the virus continues to circulate in the community and vigilance must be maintained,” NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty said.

The new cases come after NSW reported just one new COVID-19 case in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, its lowest daily increase in almost two months.

The NSW government’s pandemic response was on Friday lauded by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who praised Ms Berejiklian while speaking after a national cabinet meeting.

He noted Ms Berejiklian had dealt with the fight against the virus with the “key weapons” of testing, tracing and outbreak containment and hadn’t “been intimidated”.

Ms Berejiklian made the decision to close the NSW-Victoria border in early July as Victoria struggled to contain a second wave of coronavirus.

It is the only border closure Ms Berejiklian has announced during the pandemic.

Every other state has kept its borders closed to NSW, with the exception of Queensland, which briefly opened to NSW before again locking out its southern neighbour in early August.

Meanwhile, Liquor and Gaming NSW on Saturday announced it had fined the Red Lion Hotel in Rozelle $10,000 after a complaint about a 40-strong birthday lunch – allegedly concealed as four separate groups of 10 people – on August 15.