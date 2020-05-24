Beauty back in business in NSW from June 1

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says the beauty industry is back in business in a week. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

health

Beauty back in business in NSW from June 1

By Dominica Sanda

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 17:05:17

Beauty salons in NSW will be able to open for business in one week as the state government further eases COVID-19 restrictions.

“Of all the requests I’ve had as health minister, this one topped the barrel,” an upbeat NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced on Sunday.

“A big day for women in our community, a big day for everybody in the community – beauty salons are open, tanning salons, nail salons, waxing salons – how good is this Sunday?”

Beauty salons will be allowed to begin treatments from June 1 but strict new rules will apply.

Before reopening, businesses will require a COVID-19 safe plan which includes removing books and magazines from waiting areas, stepping up hygiene protocols and keeping a record of attendance.

No more than 10 clients will be allowed inside salons at any one time and four square metres of space must be allowed per person.

Mr Hazzard also flagged the government is currently looking closely at a number of industries.

“Certainly gyms, I think if beauty therapy and waxing salons and tanning salons were first on the list in terms of what people would like open, I’d say gyms are probably second,” he said.

However, “it is fair to say there are some particular inherent issues with the use of equipment in gyms.”

It comes as NSW on Sunday recorded one new coronavirus case – a returned traveller from the United Kingdom – from more than 6800 tests.

Meanwhile, hundreds of extra transport staff including security and marshalling officers will be out across NSW from Monday as students return to public schools full-time and more people return to work.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the officers will be monitoring social distancing on public transport.

“It’s a real challenge,” Mr Constance told reporters.

“Transport is the high-risk area. It’s the area where people can crowd and congregate.”

Transport NSW CEO Howard Collins urged commuters to avoid peak hour travel and continue working from home if possible.

“It’s about prioritising our school students,” he told reporters.

In a statement on Sunday, the Electrical Trades Union said workers are concerned “surging passenger numbers … combined with ongoing cuts to rail maintenance were a recipe for disaster”.

“As social distancing restrictions are eased, allowing school students to return and businesses to reopen, the last thing we need is train breakdowns causing large numbers of commuters to be stuck together in confined carriages or on crowded platforms,” ETU secretary Justin Page said.

“Workers report that network maintenance depots are desperately short of staff, that there have been massive cuts to training of specialist tradespeople, and now even the fleet of maintenance vehicles is being reduced.

“A sudden influx of commuters from tomorrow poses a significant threat to the reliability of the rail network.”

The union is urging the state government to immediately reverse maintenance cuts and invest in proactive maintenance and infrastructure upgrades to protect commuters from unplanned delays.

Mr Constance has been contacted for comment.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet on Sunday announced zoos, reptile parks and aquariums would also be re-opening from June 1.

Extra safety measures will be in place including enhanced cleaning and limited visitor numbers so that four square metres of space is allowed per person.

“We are giving zoos the seal of approval,” Mr Perrottet told reporters on Sunday.

“With the June long weekend and school holidays not far away we want to ensure they take appropriate measures to make this a success. For example, that might be only doing online tickets to control visitor numbers on busy days.”

The Berejiklian government also announced a $50 million package to support art and cultural organisations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be delivered in two stages, with the first stage to support not-for-profit art and cultural organisations to hibernate temporarily with the second stage to help them restart operations in the coming months. 

The state government previously announced that from June, up to 50 people will be allowed in restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Regional travel restrictions will also ease while museums, galleries and libraries will be allowed to open.

Latest news

health

Beauty back in business in NSW from June 1

Beauty salons, tanning studios and nail salons in NSW will be back in business in a week if a strict COVID-19 safe plan is implemented.

disease

Normal life returning with local sport: PM

Community sports have been given a road map for a safe return to the sporting field as the nation continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

politics

Labor pulling a 'stunt' on JobKeeper: PM

Labor is continuing pressure on federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg over the $60 billion error in the JobKeeper scheme.

health

Vic 'COVID normal' set at 20 person limit

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced Victorians will be allowed to have 20 people in homes as well as overnight stays in hotels from next month.

news media

Consortium revealed in bid for AAP

The group interested in buying the national newswire, Australian Associate Press, includes former News Corporation and Foxtel executive Peter Tonagh.

news

disease

Normal life returning with local sport: PM

Community sports have been given a road map for a safe return to the sporting field as the nation continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

sport

rugby league

V'landys wants NRL crowds back in July

Just days before the resumption of the NRL season, ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says he is targeting having crowds back in stadiums by July.

world

civil unrest

HK police fire tear gas as protests resume

Beijing's controversial new plan to directly impose national security laws on Hong Kong has prompted hundreds of protesters to rally in the financial hub.