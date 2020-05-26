East Sydney school closed after virus case

A private school in Sydney’s eastern suburbs has sent students home after a boy was diagnosed with coronavirus.

A Waverley College spokeswoman confirmed with AAP on Tuesday that the school had closed and implemented its evacuation plan within 90 minutes of learning about the case.

“We’ve been in touch with those students and staff members in close contact with the student and are waiting further directions from NSW Health. Waverley College has been preparing for COVID-19 for months and we have the procedures in place to deliver schooling online in the event of an extended closure,” deputy principal Patrick Brennan later told reporters.

NSW Health has been approached by AAP for comment.

The evacuation comes as public school students returned to full-time classroom learning on Monday and more people headed back to on-site work.

Hundreds of security and marshalling officers were out in force across Sydney’s vast public transport network to monitor social distancing and prevent overcrowding.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell on Tuesday said the absentee rate at NSW schools on Monday was 14 per cent – only marginally higher than the average 10 per cent rate.

“It’s really a show of confidence by our parents and families in our education system … they know that our teachers, our principals, our school support staff have worked really hard to get schools ready for children to be back,” Ms Mitchell told reporters.

The NSW government, meanwhile, is urging those with even the mildest of symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 in an attempt to rapidly identify community transmission.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, both in returned overseas travellers.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says early testing is crucial as people begin to move around the state more freely and the winter months approach.

The state government also confirmed on Tuesday premium rates for insurer iCare will be frozen from June 30 to save businesses across the NSW more than $325 million.

“The government has deferred or waived a number of taxes, fees and levies, and I have asked iCare to do the same despite the scheme being heavily impacted by market volatility associated with coronavirus,” NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said.

Almost 3100 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in NSW, with more than 426,000 people tested for the virus across the state.

The state’s death toll remains at 50 and one person is currently in intensive care.