NSW has launched a special commission of inquiry into the Ruby Princess cruise ship debacle. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW cases stay low as cruise probe begins

By AAP

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 08:28:03

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has vowed to leave no stone unturned in the search for answers on the disembarkation of the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship, responsible for 19 COVID-19 deaths across Australia.

Some 11 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on Thursday in NSW, meanwhile, taking the state’s total to 2897.

Eminent barrister Bret Walker SC is leading a special commission of inquiry into the Ruby Princess and is expected to report back within four months.

He will have unlimited power in the execution of his role.

“It is important that answers are provided quickly for the people of NSW,” Ms Berejiklian said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We will leave no stone unturned until we find out exactly what happened.”

The Ruby Princess, which docked in Sydney on March 19, is now linked to 19 coronavirus deaths and hundreds of cases across Australia.

Some 2700 passengers were permitted to disembark without adequate health checks, which federal border authorities blame on NSW Health.

Mr Walker will examine the ship’s departure and arrival, as well as the role of NSW and federal agencies and the cruise ship operator in its disembarkation.

The cruise is also subject to a police probe, with the potential for a coronial inquest.

There are now some 140 crew aboard the Ruby Princess with confirmed cases of COVID-19, while another 12 crew members have been evacuated to NSW hospitals.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Wednesday said the cruise ship – which is docked at Port Kembla – could leave Australia by Sunday after authorities last week seized its black box and conducted interviews.

Mr Fuller on Thursday told The Australian newspaper police would look closely into the declaration of the captain and ship doctors about ill passengers on board.

In a full-page advertisement in The Australian on Thursday, Ruby Princess’ operator Princess Cruises said it fully supported all inquiries into the incident.

“There are no doubt important lessons to be learned as we seek to understand how the virus works and continue to adapt to a world with COVID-19,” Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz said in the advertisement.

Some 26 people are being treated in intensive care but there were no new deaths recorded overnight, with the NSW toll remaining at 26.

Six staff and nine residents linked to the Anglicare’s Newmarch House aged care facility in western Sydney had by Thursday tested positive to the coronavirus.

A Newmarch House aged care worker had for six days gone to work with mild symptoms, primarily a sore throat, before testing positive to COVID-19.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro, meanwhile, on Thursday pledged $100 million for rural and regional areas of the state to maintain jobs amid the pandemic, including $46 million for the Forestry Corporation of NSW.

