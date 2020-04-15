NSW govt launches Ruby Princess inquiry

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW has launched a special commission of inquiry into the Ruby Princess cruise ship debacle. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW govt launches Ruby Princess inquiry

By AAP

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 20:15:08

A special commission of inquiry will investigate the Ruby Princess cruise ship debacle, with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian vowing to leave no stone unturned in the search for answers.

Eminent barrister Bret Walker SC is leading the inquiry and is expected to report back to the government in three to four months.

“It is important that answers are provided quickly for the people of NSW,” Ms Berejiklian said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As I have said before, we will leave no stone unturned until we find out exactly what happened.”

The Ruby Princess, which docked in Sydney on March 19, is now linked to 19 coronavirus deaths and hundreds of cases across Australia.

Some 2700 passengers were permitted to disembark without adequate health checks, which federal border authorities blame on NSW Health.

Mr Walker will examine the ship’s departure and arrival, as well as the role of NSW and federal agencies and the cruise ship operator in its disembarkation.

He will have unlimited powers in the execution of his duty, Ms Berejiklian says, and will not receive direction from government or bureaucracy.

The ill-fated cruise is also subject to a police investigation, and there’s potential for a coronial inquest.

There are now some 140 crew aboard the Ruby Princess with confirmed cases of COVID-19, while another 12 crew members have been evacuated to NSW hospitals.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Wednesday said the ship – which is docked at Port Kembla – could leave Australia by Sunday after authorities last week seized its black box and conducted interviews.

NSW had 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total to 2886.

Some 29 people are being treated in intensive care but there were no new deaths recorded overnight, with the NSW toll remaining at 26.

Six staff and four residents linked to the Anglicare’s Newmarch House aged care facility in western Sydney had by Wednesday tested positive to the coronavirus.

Latest news

health

NSW govt launches Ruby Princess inquiry

An eminent Sydney barrister will soon begin a special commission of inquiry into the Ruby Princess debacle, as the ship remains docked at Port Kembla.

emergency planning

Bushfires royal commission starts hearings

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements is holding an online ceremonial hearing on Thursday.

politics

Leaders discuss school virus safety boost

National cabinet will consider ways to make schools safer amid the coronavirus pandemic, as leaders meet to discuss containment measures.

virus diseases

Barrister to lead Ruby Princess inquiry

An inquiry into the Ruby Princess, which is responsible for 19 coronavirus deaths, will look at the role of all agencies involved in the ship's disembarkation.

crime

Reporter raid warrant invalid: High Court

Police will keep data taken from a journalist's mobile phone during a raid on her home despite the High Court deciding the warrant for the raid was invalid.

news

emergency planning

Bushfires royal commission starts hearings

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements is holding an online ceremonial hearing on Thursday.

sport

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.