NSW govt launches Ruby Princess inquiry

A special commission of inquiry will investigate the Ruby Princess cruise ship debacle, with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian vowing to leave no stone unturned in the search for answers.

Eminent barrister Bret Walker SC is leading the inquiry and is expected to report back to the government in three to four months.

“It is important that answers are provided quickly for the people of NSW,” Ms Berejiklian said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As I have said before, we will leave no stone unturned until we find out exactly what happened.”

The Ruby Princess, which docked in Sydney on March 19, is now linked to 19 coronavirus deaths and hundreds of cases across Australia.

Some 2700 passengers were permitted to disembark without adequate health checks, which federal border authorities blame on NSW Health.

Mr Walker will examine the ship’s departure and arrival, as well as the role of NSW and federal agencies and the cruise ship operator in its disembarkation.

He will have unlimited powers in the execution of his duty, Ms Berejiklian says, and will not receive direction from government or bureaucracy.

The ill-fated cruise is also subject to a police investigation, and there’s potential for a coronial inquest.

There are now some 140 crew aboard the Ruby Princess with confirmed cases of COVID-19, while another 12 crew members have been evacuated to NSW hospitals.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Wednesday said the ship – which is docked at Port Kembla – could leave Australia by Sunday after authorities last week seized its black box and conducted interviews.

NSW had 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total to 2886.

Some 29 people are being treated in intensive care but there were no new deaths recorded overnight, with the NSW toll remaining at 26.

Six staff and four residents linked to the Anglicare’s Newmarch House aged care facility in western Sydney had by Wednesday tested positive to the coronavirus.