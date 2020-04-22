Discover Australian Associated Press

The NSW government will continue its discussions with Virgin after it went into administration. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW govt to continue talks with Virgin

By AAP

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 11:07:31

The NSW government will continue its discussions with Virgin Australia after the carrier went into voluntary administration.

Virgin on Tuesday confirmed it had gone into administration, threatening up to 10,000 airline jobs after a board meeting of its international shareholders voted on Monday against providing additional financial support.

The meeting came after Virgin last week went into a trading halt on the stock exchange and the federal government rejected its pleas for financial aid.

The carrier had earlier asked for a $1.4 billion financial lifeline, which was rejected, after the spread of the coronavirus hit its domestic and international flights business.

NSW and Queensland have already approached the airline, offering conditional support.

Queensland has offered $200 million to ensure it keeps its headquarters in Brisbane while NSW has mulled financial support – but only if Virgin moves its HQ to Sydney.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the government would continue liaising with Virgin, administrators Deloitte and the federal government.

“The NSW government believes our state and nation are best served by having a competitive aviation sector,” Mr Perrottet said in a statement.

“We will always act in the best interests of the people of NSW. Any measures the NSW government takes are aimed at keeping businesses in business and people in jobs.”

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said earlier on Tuesday keeping Virgin alive gazumped any state rivalry.

“Today it is a different world, and we’ll have to work together to save the airline,” Mr Barilaro told the Seven Network.

Queensland state development minister Cameron Dick on Tuesday accused the federal government of sitting idly by and watching the airline slide deeper into trouble.

Virgin on Tuesday said it would continue to operate while in administration.

