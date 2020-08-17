Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will respond to the findings of the Ruby Princess inquiry. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

NSW govt apologises over Ruby Princess

By Dominica Sanda

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 11:15:08

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has publicly apologised for the “horrible mistakes” made during the Ruby Princess cruise ship fiasco, which led to the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

Ms Berejiklian read the findings of an inquiry report over the weekend after it was released to the public on Friday afternoon. 

“I now apologise unreservedly to anyone who suffered as a result of the mistakes outlined in the report undertaken by health department individuals,” she told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

“In particular, the 62 people who got the virus in a secondary way.”

The special commission of inquiry headed by Bret Walker SC identified a series of “inexcusable”, “inexplicable” and “unjustifiable” errors made by NSW authorities before and after 2700 cruise ship passengers were allowed to disembark into Sydney’s Circular Quay in March.

In the report, Mr Walker reserved his harshest criticism for NSW Health, while relieving Australian Border Force officials of blame for the debacle.

The ship – which was low on medical supplies and swabs for COVID-19 tests due to shortages – left Sydney on March 8 for New Zealand and returned 11 days later.

Passengers were allowed to disembark before the results of 13 expedited tests, which showed at least three people had the virus, were received.

The delay was “inexcusable” and the swabs should have been tested immediately, Mr Walker said.

He found the NSW government also erred by allowing the disembarked passengers to immediately travel interstate and abroad, breaching a new public health order.

“Ultimately, every passenger and crew member of the Ruby Princess should have been tested for COVID-19 while in enforced quarantine,” the report said.

The inquiry revealed the Ruby Princess outbreak infected 663 passengers and led to 28 deaths, including 20 in Australia and eight in the United States.

Separate NSW Police and coronial inquiries into the Ruby Princess are ongoing and not expected to report back for at least another month.

Latest news

virus diseases

NSW records seven new COVID-19 cases

Premier Gladys Berejikilian says she remains anxious about undetected COVID-19 cases in western and southwestern Sydney after seven new cases.

politics

Another grim milestone in virus pandemic

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

epidemic and plague

NSW govt apologises over Ruby Princess

The NSW premier has apologised publicly over the Ruby Princess cruise ship fiasco after an inquiry found health authorities made "unjustifiable" errors.

health

Australia hits grim record with 25 deaths

Victoria has reported a record 25 coronavirus deaths in one day, and 282 new cases of the deadly infection.

politics

Tradies and farmers may soon cross borders

Tradies will be able to work in different jurisdictions without having to apply for different licences under an agreement between the nation's treasurers.

news

virus diseases

NSW records seven new COVID-19 cases

Premier Gladys Berejikilian says she remains anxious about undetected COVID-19 cases in western and southwestern Sydney after seven new cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers facing uphill AFL finals battle

Essendon are facing a monumental task to qualify for the AFL finals after suffering another setback with Sunday's loss to St Kilda.

world

political campaigns

Ardern delays NZ election to October 17

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has deferred to her deputy Winston Peters, delaying her country's poll by four weeks to October 17.