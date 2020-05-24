Discover Australian Associated Press

Gyms and beauticians in NSW could reopen for business in the next month or so. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

By AAP

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 16:21:02

The NSW government has flagged the “imminent” re-opening of gyms and beauty salons as the state over the next two weeks prepares for a landmark easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The government remains cautious yet bullish after three cases of coronavirus were recorded over the preceding 24 hours.

All three were overseas acquired – two from Pakistan and one from the USA – and were already in hotel quarantine meaning they didn’t represent a risk of onward infection.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced that from June 1, up to 50 people will be allowed in restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Regional travel restrictions will also ease while museums, galleries and libraries will also be allowed to open.

That has been met with a chorus of industries clamouring for the government to allow them to resume trading.

Lobby group Fitness Australia on Saturday called for the Berejiklian government to allow gyms to re-open sooner than pubs, saying they already had a COVID industry framework in place.

The government is also under pressure to open beauty parlours, although Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Saturday said it would need to work with the industry given the close-contact nature of it.

“The government is keen that this state leads the way,” Mr Hazzard said.

“The premier has made the point that she’s being lobbied about half the population on beauty therapists. 

“It’s front and centre, we’re talking to the industry and have to make sure that we can get COVID safe plans and it’s imminent that we make some announcements in that regard.”

The three cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday came from 8995 tests.

Of the state’s total 3086 cases, 2653 have recovered. 

Mr Hazzard said with patrons soon allowed to return to bars, he was wary of a second wave of infection and urged anyone with the mildest symptoms to undergo testing.

“Just one little symptom of anything that looks like a cough, a cold a flu – go and get tested,” Mr Hazzard said.

“With these freedoms come big responsibilities.” 

