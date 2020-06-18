NSW hospitals could be overwhelmed: AMA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Non-urgent NSW hospital emergency department attendances have grown 27 per cent. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW hospitals could be overwhelmed: AMA

By Gus McCubbing

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 10:34:15

NSW hospitals are grappling with an unsustainable demand for care, according to the Australian Medical Association.

The Bureau of Health Information on Wednesday revealed there were 764,658 emergency department attendances from January to March this year, an increase of 1.1 per cent on the same period last year. 

The report also found non-urgent emergency department attendances grew 27 per cent over the quarter with 90,271 presentations. 

AMA NSW president Danielle McMullen said it was the fifth quarter in a row in which NSW hospitals treated more than 750,000 patients in emergency. 

“Our hospitals are not built to deal with this kind of demand and there aren’t enough staff for this to be sustainable,” Dr McMullen said in a statement.

“Before the pandemic, it was having a deleterious effect on patient wait times in emergency as well as hospital staff’s wellbeing.

“This is what happens when, in less than 10 years, demand increases by more than 40 per cent without a similar increase in funding, staffing, and infrastructure.”

Dr McMullen warned of a growing backlog of patients needing non-urgent surgery, with BHI data showing 50,810 elective surgical procedures were performed from January to March, down 4.4 per cent from the same quarter last year. 

Some 93.9 per cent of elective surgeries – including urgent, semi-urgent and non-urgent – were performed within recommended time frames in the latest quarter, down 2.5 per cent.

“Our wait times are some of the longest in the country and it’s because our hospitals lack the capacity to get through the demand,” Dr McMullen said.

Australia’s national cabinet in March announced all non-urgent elective surgery would be temporarily suspended. 

The NSW government on Tuesday pledged an extra $388 million to fast-track elective surgeries which were delayed as a result of the national cabinet decision. 

NSW Health deputy secretary Susan Pearce said surgical activity across the public sector was on track to surpass 75 per cent of full capacity by the end of June. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected access to elective surgery and we appreciate the patience of all our patients as we navigate these unprecedented times,” Ms Pearce said in a statement on Wednesday. 

“Public and private hospital systems will be utilised as we work to redress the impact of the cessation of some elective surgery procedures earlier this year.”

Latest sport

rugby league

James Graham requests Dragons NRL release

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return home and play in the English Super League.

cricket

Soul destroying to cut 40 jobs: CA chair

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as the governing body seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

Australian rules football

Hawks, Tigers expecting hot AFL contest

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson and Richmond counterpart Damien Hardwick have tipped bruised egos to result in a ferocious AFL battle on Thursday night.

Australian rules football

Tigers look for more goals without Dusty

Richmond, who will miss Dustin Martin for Thursday's clash with the Hawks, have been working on their offensive output after the dour AFL draw with Collingwood.

Australian rules football

Tigers lose Dusty, O'Meara boosts Hawks

Richmond will be without superstar midfielder Dustin Martin for Thursday night's AFL clash at the MCG with Hawthorn, for whom Jaeger O'Meara returns.

news

politics

Hutchinson should resign as leader: Dutton

Queensland LNP president David Hutchinson has resigned as a consultant for a political rival but that hasn't stopped senior MPs calling for him to step down.

sport

rugby league

James Graham requests Dragons NRL release

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return home and play in the English Super League.

world

virus diseases

Rest of world wary of new Beijing outbreak

A new coronavirus outbreak in China's capital Beijing poses a reminder to the rest of the world about how tenacious the virus is.