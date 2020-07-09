Albury trio confirmed positive to COVID-19

Three people in Albury on the NSW-Victoria border have tested positive to coronavirus as the state government mulls charging overseas returnees in hotel quarantine.

NSW reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday – 11 in hotel quarantine and two family members in Albury flagged earlier in the week.

An additional family member in Albury tested positive to COVID-19 after the 8pm deadline for case numbers.

One of the three Albury people who came down with the virus had previously visited Melbourne where it’s believed they picked up the virus.

“I’m very pleased to see the response in Albury. There’s been an extensive turnout for testing in the community and I would continue to ask all the border communities to be vigilant and to ensure that they present for testing whenever they have the mildest symptoms,” NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told reporters on Thursday

NSW residents returning from virus-hit Victoria are not yet required to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine, but have been told to self-isolate at home for that period.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that if the government enacted hotel quarantine for those returning from Victoria, NSW residents were unlikely to be charged. The NSW government would instead look to bill overseas returnees first.

“We’ve welcomed back between 30,000 and 35,000 Aussies going back to their home states and obviously they’ve had considerable time to consider their options to this point in time, so the NSW government is considering our position,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

Ms Berejiklian reiterated that all residents of NSW-Victoria border towns should stay put for the time being, and those from elsewhere in the state should not approach the border.

The premier this week said her government will also consider either establishing a border north of Albury or making exemption permits more difficult to obtain.

More than 125,000 exemption permits were issued by Thursday for people living in NSW-Victoria border communities, allowing them to cross between the two.

NSW has also tightened procedures at Sydney airport after passengers were allowed to disembark a Melbourne-to-Sydney flight without a second health screening.

Dr Chant said all but five passengers on Jetstar flight JQ520 – who left the gate area before health staff had finished screening an earlier flight – had since been tested for COVID-19.