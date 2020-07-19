Discover Australian Associated Press

While Victoria has more cases of coronavirus, the average rate of infection is lower than in NSW. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Virus here for some time, Cormann warns

By Colin Brinsden

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 11:11:10

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has warned the federal government expects the deadly coronavirus will be in Australia for some time to come.

Ahead of the government’s much-awaited economic and fiscal update on Thursday, Senator Cormann said the Victorian lockdown to counter a COVID-19 outbreak will have a negative impact on confidence and investment.

“We always expected there could be and would be further localised outbreaks. This virus will be with us for some time and we have got to remain vigilant,” he told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

Victoria on Sunday reported a further 363 cases, up from 217 new cases on Saturday. There were also a further six deaths, taking the national toll to 122.

NSW also recorded 15 new cases on Saturday, five of which were directly or indirectly connected to the cluster originating at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, in southwestern Sydney, that now numbers 45 people.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly expressed some concern that modelling suggested NSW residents were taking the COVID-19 threat too lightly.

“There are suggestions from that modelling that people are not taking those messages about physical distancing, hygiene and so forth … as seriously as they currently are in Melbourne,” Prof Kelly said on Saturday.

Deloitte Access Economics partner Chris Richardson warned if NSW was forced to follow Victoria into lockdown it would mean big losses for the economy.

“Were NSW to have to join Victoria in lockdown, you would see unemployment go higher, stay higher for longer,” he told ABC television.

The jobless rate has already jumped to a 22-year high of 7.4 per cent in response to the first recession in nearly 30 years.

To contain any spread of the virus, NSW is now limiting international arrivals into Sydney to 350 passengers a day from midnight.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the step was necessary to make sure the state stays in a strong position to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of the people of NSW, and this new cap will help us protect our state from COVID-19,” Ms Berejiklian said in a statement.

“NSW is the gateway to Australia and it is important that passengers returning home do not overrun the capacity of NSW Health and hotel quarantine.”

It further reduces the current cap of 450 people introduced on July 5.

Meanwhile, Victorian authorities are kicking off a major inspection and enforcement blitz on at-risk workplaces in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

The state government will target at-risk workplaces including those with known COVID-19 cases, or where there is a high risk of COVID-19 given precedent in the industry.

It will also focus on workplaces where the risk of escalating health and safety risks demands an immediate response.

“There is no room to cut corners or be complacent. Workplaces need to take every step possible to maintain safe workplaces and prevent or limit the spread of coronavirus,” Workplace Safety Minister Jill Hennessy said in a statement.

