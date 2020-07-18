Discover Australian Associated Press

While Victoria has more cases of coronavirus, the average rate of infection is lower than in NSW. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

NSW infection rate worries health chief

By AAP

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 19:21:48

Authorities fear NSW residents are taking the COVID-19 threat too lightly, with a key measure of virus infection creeping higher than in Victoria.

NSW recorded 15 new cases on Saturday, five of which are directly or indirectly connected to the cluster originating at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, southwest Sydney, that now numbers 45 people.

Case numbers in NSW are considerably lower than in Victoria, which tallied 217 new infections and three deaths on Saturday.

But there are concerns about NSW’s reproduction rate, which indicates the number of people infected by a single positive case and is considered crucial to controlling the spread.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has revealed that while Victoria’s reproduction rate is effectively at one, in NSW it has climbed to 1.4.

“People are more mobile, they are mixing in greater numbers,” he said.

“And there are suggestions from that modelling that people are not taking those messages about physical distancing, hygiene and so forth … as seriously as they currently are in Melbourne.”

Prof Kelly noted that while the figure did not necessarily translate to higher numbers of cases, it demonstrated that the potential for transmission was higher in NSW than in Victoria.

“The message to people in southwest Sydney, please be careful,” he said.

Prof Kelly said there were good indications the lockdown was working in Victoria, where Saturday’s numbers were half the record infections announced a day earlier.

The spread of the coronavirus in Victoria and worrying trends in NSW have prompted Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cancel the planned sitting of federal parliament early next month.

Acting on the advice of Prof Kelly, Mr Morrison has written to the Speaker of the House of Representatives to request that the sitting fortnight commencing August 4 be cancelled.

Parliament was due to sit from August 4 to 13, and will now not meet again until the next planned sitting fortnight starting on August 24.

But Prof Kelly said there will need to be substantially lower rates of community transmission in Victoria, and no worsening of the situation in NSW or other jurisdictions before he was happy with parliament gathering in late August.

Latest news

politics

Virus 'not over' despite fall in Vic cases

Australia's chief medical officer has warned the COVID-19 crisis isn't over as three deaths in Victoria bring the national coronavirus toll to 119.

epidemic and plague

Latest Vic coronavirus numbers 'a relief'

Three more Victorians have died from COVID-19 as 217 new cases are recorded across the state including some linked to staff at aged care homes.

virus diseases

Three deaths as Vic hits case record again

A prisoner is among the latest confirmed cases in Victoria after the state recorded its largest daily increase of 428 new coronavirus cases.

health

Eight NSW virus cases, tighter venue rules

Restrictions on NSW indoor hospitality venues will be tightened to match those currently in place for pubs and hotels, with eight new COVID-19 cases recorded.

sport

figure Skating

Aussie skater Alexandrovskaya dies aged 20

Australian former world junior figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died aged 20 in Moscow.

world

virus diseases

World virus tally shows normality far away

Global coronavirus cases have increased to more than 14 million as the World Health Organisation reported another single-day record of new infections.