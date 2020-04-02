NSW virus isolation rules to last 90 days

NSW Police will not seek an extension to coronavirus isolation rules beyond 90 days, with the state’s highest-ranking officer hoping people will have the message after three months.

Commissioner Mick Fuller says police are trying to make reasonable decisions when enforcing the new rules and he’s urged NSW residents to use common sense too.

Gatherings of more than two people, apart from immediate family, are banned, as are all non-essential activities.

Anyone flouting the rules can be slapped with a $1000 on-the-spot fine, with the police commissioner personally reviewing each infringement notice.

Mr Fuller says the rules are in place for 90 days until the end of June and hopefully not a day longer.

“I certainly won’t be seeking an extension – people will have gotten the message by then, hopefully,” he said on Thursday.

Police have conducted more than 3900 checks across NSW, with 30 infringement notices and two court attendance notices handed out since March 17.

A Newcastle remedial massage business has been hit with a $5000 fine for continuing to operate.

Police attended the property on Wednesday and issued the owner, a 57-year-old woman, with the fine.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in NSW has reached 2298, with 116 new cases recorded on Wednesday. The state’s death toll sits at 10.

More than 40 coronavirus patients are in intensive care in NSW with 20 requiring ventilators.

There are more than 450 infections linked to cruise ships, including 340 cases from the Ruby Princess and 74 from the Ovation of the Seas.

NSW Police and the Australian Border Force conducted a joint operation on Thursday to get a medical team on board the Ruby Princess.

A 66-year-old crew member requiring medical care was transported from the vessel.

Doctors will continue to be flown on to eight foreign cruise ships floating off NSW in a joint government operation to test and evacuate patients needing urgent coronavirus treatment.

Mr Fuller said there are 8500 crew members on the eight crew ships, with all Australians already extracted.

A pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic, meanwhile, has been set up in Bondi to help reduce the virus’ spread after clusters developed within Sydney’s backpacker community.

NSW Health said more than 115 people were tested in the first few hours of its opening on Wednesday.

The police commissioner on Thursday called on the community to dob in backpackers openly flouting coronavirus restrictions less than 24 hours after the attorney-general said they should be going home.

Other confirmed coronavirus cases in NSW include a teacher at Kambala School in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, another teacher at Wylie Park Girls High School in the southwest, and a student at St Mary’s Senior High School in western Sydney.

All three schools were closed on Thursday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the slowdown in infections was pleasing but there was no room for complacency.

“The acceleration of cases in NSW isn’t growing, which is a good thing,” she said on Thursday.

“So, we know that we’re having some level of success in reducing the spread, but we have to maintain our vigilance. We are at a very critical phase.”

NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes said the government will relax rules to help struggling companies in sectors such as hospitality and construction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Construction sites will be able to operate on weekends and public holidays to help workers more easily achieve social distancing.

“It’ll also help boost productivity in a crucial part of our economy,” he said.