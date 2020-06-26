NSW Labor urges extending free preschool

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The funding is open to 700 community preschools and 38 mobile services caring for 45,000 children. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

NSW Labor urges extending free preschool

By Heather McNab

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 20:37:51

NSW Labor has called for an extension of free community preschool in the state until at least the end of 2020 to allow parents to return to work during Australia’s coronavirus-induced recession.

The state government in April pledged more than $130 million to save childcare sector jobs by providing parents with free care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a $51 million funding package to cover the cost of preschool fees for up to six months and up to $82 million to support council childcare centres ineligible for JobKeeper payments.

The funding is available to 700 state-funded community preschools along with 38 mobile services, which care for some 45,000 children aged between three and five.

This is on top of the Start Strong funding arrangement.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell at the time said the arrangement covered about 70 per cent of a preschool’s overall budget based on enrolments.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay on Thursday called on the state government to extend free community preschool until at least the end of the year.

“One of the best stimulus programs we can provide in a recession is helping women back to work,” Ms McKay said in a statement. 

“Saving $50 a day on preschool may not sound like much – but it can be the difference between a parent having the financial security to look for work or stay at home.

“Women have borne the brunt of this crisis. We must provide mums and dads who are struggling to put food on the table with the financial flexibility to re-enter the workforce.”

“September is when JobKeeper and JobSeeker end. The government must cushion the blow by retaining vital early childhood support to families,” Labor’s early childhood learning spokeswoman Jodie Harrison said in a statement on Thursday.

The federal government is ending its emergency free childcare package on July 12.

Latest sport

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

boxing

Aust's Moloney wins Las Vegas bout

Jason Moloney was impressive in battering Mexico's Leonardo Baez in a seventh-round TKO win in Las Vegas.

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs beat Sydney Swans by 28 points

The Western Bulldogs have recorded a 28-point AFL win over Sydney at the SCG, rallying after Sam Lloyd and Aaron Naughton suffered injuries.

rugby league

Cleary goes from hospital to Penrith hero

Nathan Cleary recovered from a skin infection on his face and six hours in Nepean Hospital on Wednesday to lead Penrith to a 20-12 NRL win over South Sydney.

news

crime, law and justice

Nurse charged after elderly man smothered

A nurse has been charged and will remain behind bars after allegedly trying to suffocate an 80-year-old patient with a pillow at a southwest Sydney hospital.

sport

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus hardens grip, especially in US

The coronavirus has strengthened its hold in countries such as the US, showing the risks of reopening economies without an effective treatment or vaccine.