Local Government NSW says it's critical more effort is made to support the recycling industry. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

NSW lobby group call for waste levy change

By Ashlea Witoslawski

March 4, 2020

2020-03-04 10:44:04

The NSW government’s response to waste management has been trashed by local council lobbyists who are demanding the state government better fund recycling strategies.

Local Government NSW president Linda Scott says her organisation has been urging the state government for more than a year to reinvest the waste levy it collects into local recycling efforts and finalise a long-promised waste strategy.

“With export bans on waste material quickly approaching and stockpiles of recycled resources growing in NSW, it is critical for more effort to be made to support the recycling industry to improve waste management practices and boost markets for recyclable materials,” the City of Sydney councillor told AAP.

More than two million tonnes of recyclable domestic waste collected by councils ends up in landfill every year, according to LGNSW.

The NSW budget for 2019/20 projected earnings of $770 million through the waste levy is forecast to increase to over $800 million in 2022/23.

Cr Scott says NSW has the highest levy in the country, with about 20 per cent allocated to waste initiatives and the rest going into consolidated revenue.

Licensed waste facilities across NSW are required to pay a contribution for each tonne of waste received that aims to reduce the amount of waste being landfilled and promote recycling.

A LGNSW report, Recycling at the crossroads, released in late 2019 calls for 100 per cent of the waste levy to be invested in local recycling efforts such as education programs and procurement opportunities which could lead to employment through “a circular economy” model.

“Recycling creates three times as many jobs as waste sent to landfill and modelling from the Centre for International Economics suggests that a five per cent increase in recycling rates could add $1 billion to Australia’s gross domestic product,” the report stated.

“This will not cost the government or communities extra money. It is already being collected by the NSW government via the waste levy.”

Development of a 20-year waste strategy for NSW, started in 2018 and suspended in the lead-up to the 2019 state election, is due for completion this year.

A discussion paper that will inform the NSW Environment Protection Authority’s 20-year waste strategy “will be released shortly for consultation”, an environment department spokeswoman told AAP in a statement.

The department says one-third of the waste levy is returned to the environment portfolio while two-thirds goes into funding other essential government services.

“Almost two-thirds of waste is now diverted to recycling,” the department spokesman said.

Cr Scott attended the National Plastic Summit 2020 in Canberra on Monday and said the national push was a timely reminder for NSW to get its act together. 

“With the PM’s explicit calls to see the states reinvest their levies that will add further pressure to our state government,” she said.

