NSW man charged with a terrorism offence

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton says a man has been charged with terrorism offences. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

NSW man charged with a terrorism offence

By Dominica Sanda

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 10:22:34

A NSW man has been charged with a terrorism offence following a major investigation into extreme behaviour amongst right-wing groups.

The 21-year-old man from Sanctuary Point on the NSW South Coast was on Saturday charged with one count of acts done in preparation for, or planning, terrorist acts after a Joint Counter Terrorism Team investigation.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of life in jail.

The 21-year-old allegedly attempted and planned to buy or acquire military equipment including firearms and items capable of making improvised explosive devices.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee said in a statement on Monday that the decision to arrest the man was made to mitigate any immediate threat to the community.

He added that the man was arrested to prevent further planning that “could have resulted in a terrorist attack” in Australia.

Mr Lee said the man was planning to disrupt an electrical substation on the South Coast and looking to source material to construct an improvised explosive device.

Police said the investigation began last month when detectives became aware of a number of online posts allegedly containing an extreme right-wing and anti-government ideology.

Detectives on the weekend raided properties in the rural town of Parma, southwest of Nowra and Sanctuary Point after they became “concerned” about the escalating actions allegedly undertaken by the 21-year-old man in the past week.

Several electronic devices, tactical equipment and three paintball firearms were seized at the Sanctuary Point property while four registered firearms were taken from the Parma residence which police say is the home of an associate of the 21-year-old man.

Investigations into the links between the man and his “online and real-world associates” are ongoing, police said.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton said officers acted swiftly as the man’s behaviour online was of “significant” concern.

“This person had anti-government sentiment, he was anti-semitic, he has neo-Nazi interests and he has anti-indigenous interests,” he told reporters in Sydney on Monday. 

He insisted there was no ongoing threat to the community.

The 21-year-old man is due to appear at Nowra Local Court later on Monday.

Latest news

health

'Brace yourselves' as NSW virus cases rise

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to not take chances with their health or the health of others as the number of coronavirus cases rise.

health

Qld may isolate elderly if virus ramps up

Queensland could follow the UK's lead and order elderly residents to isolate themselves at home if coronavirus begins spreading rapidly in the community.

safety of citizens

Vic declares COVID-19 state of emergency

A state of emergency in Victoria to deal with coronavirus will be in place for at least four weeks, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced.

crime, law and justice

NSW man charged with a terrorism offence

A NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team investigating extreme right-wing behaviour in the state has charged a man with a terrorism offence.

politics

ACT to declare virus state of emergency

The ACT will become the second jurisdiction in Australia to declare a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, joining Victoria.

news

health

'Brace yourselves' as NSW virus cases rise

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to not take chances with their health or the health of others as the number of coronavirus cases rise.

sport

Australian rules football

Pies' AFL skipper reportedly in quarantine

AFL star Scott Pendlebury was absent from Monday's training session, with News Corp reporting the Collingwood captain is in quarantine.

world

interest rate

NZ slashes cash rate to 0.25 per cent

New Zealand's central bank has cut the country's interest rate by 75 basis points to 0.25 per cent.