NSW man coughs on officers in virus prank

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The NSW police union says officers are appalled by the behaviour of some during the COVID-19 crisis. Image by Brendan Esposito/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW man coughs on officers in virus prank

By Steve Zemek

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 14:22:34

A 21-year-old Coffs Harbour man is facing jail for a filmed coronavirus prank during which he allegedly coughed on a NSW officer and told her he had the highly infectious disease.

The arrest on Tuesday came as an alleged drink-driver was also accused of coughing in the direction of an officer in Muswellbrook while saying he was infected with COVID-19.

The 21-year-old will appear in court in May after being charged over the north coast incident which caused the Coffs Harbour Police Station to be temporarily closed.

The police union slammed the prank as “grossly irresponsible and dangerous” after the man was accused of coughing on a 71-year-old general station officer.

Video uploaded to the internet shows the man approaching the station and saying: “I’m a criminal, I’ve got to report to these dogs every day.”

When he arrives at the counter he says: “I’ve been tested positive for that coronavirus … I have to report every day or I’ll go to jail.”

He’s asked by a police officer “Do you honestly think that that’s funny?” before replying: “It’s a little bit of a laugh.”

A female friend filmed part of the incident and can be heard remonstrating with police as the 21-year-old was led away.

“The police station was closed, and the necessary isolation protocols were put in place,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“Upon further inquiries, it was revealed the man did not have the virus.”

He was charged with stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical harm – which carries a maximum jail term of five years – and resisting arrest.

He was granted bail and is due to appear in court on May 6.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man has been accused of coughing on police after being pulled over and asked to provide a breath test in Muswellbrook, in the upper Hunter region.

He was charged with high-range drink-driving after allegedly recording a blood alcohol level of 0.274 – more than five times the legal limit.

He was pulled over after police noticed his Holden Commodore stopped in the middle of the road on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that when he was asked to submit to a breath test he claimed he had COVID-19 and coughed at the police officer.

He was granted bail to appear in Muswellbrook Local Court on April 6.

Police Association of NSW president Tony King says officers are appalled by the behaviour of some members of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic – including at supermarkets.

“Given the exposure to risks that are faced every day by the NSW Police Force the grossly irresponsible and dangerous behaviour of the two individuals today, who allegedly coughed towards an employee at Coffs Harbour and an officer at Muswellbrook, is beyond deplorable,” Mr King said in a statement.

“Police officers are working above and beyond the call of duty to give reassurance to the public in a time of public crisis – they should never be targets of abuse.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Richardson walks away from South Sydney

Shane Richardson has quit as South Sydney's general manager of football in a bid to slash running costs at the NRL club.

Australian rules football

Perception of AFL players is unfair: Scott

AFL legend Leigh Matthews has led a chorus of criticism of current players during the ongoing pay dispute, which Geelong coach Chris Scott says has been unfair.

Australian rules football

AFL legend Blight predicts fewer coaches

Key AFL figures including playing and coaching legend Malcolm Blight believe clubs will never be the same as they were before the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Greenberg fears for leagues-backed clubs

NRL clubs backed by leagues clubs are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic according to Todd Greenberg, with Canberra the latest lay off staff.

tennis

Wimbledon weighing 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

news

politics

Hairdressing time limit backflip 'bonkers'

The boss of a major hairdressing chain has called for the industry to be shut down after labelling a backflip on 30-minute time limit on haircuts as "bonkers".

sport

rugby league

Richardson walks away from South Sydney

Shane Richardson has quit as South Sydney's general manager of football in a bid to slash running costs at the NRL club.

world

terrorism

Aust Christchurch terrorist pleads guilty

Australian man Brenton Tarrant has admitted carrying out the Christchurch mosque shootings in which 51 worshippers were killed.