NSW man detained over quarantine breaches

A doctor will assess the mental health of a western Sydney man arrested while allegedly trying to breach coronavirus-related quarantine measures for a third time in two days.

Matthew Adam Stephan, 30, landed in Sydney after flying home from Jordan on March 18 and was ordered to self-quarantine at his Edensor Park home for 14 days in case he had the coronavirus.

But he allegedly went out to Pagewood about 1.20am on Saturday, March 28, and was given a $1000 on-the-spot fine.

He was then on Saturday night arrested on Pitt Street in the CBD, charged with disobeying a ministerial direction under the Public Health Act and granted bail to appear in court in May.

But because of his alleged failure to self-isolate at his Edensor Park home, a public health order was made directing him to do so at a serviced apartment at Camperdown.

Stephan was arrested again on Sunday after he allegedly tried to leave the flat.

Wearing a surgical mask, he faced Central Local Court on Monday on charges of breaching bail, not complying with the noticed public health order on COVID-19 and failing to comply with a public health order.

After hearing there were concerns for his mental health, magistrate Margaret Quinn ordered Stephan be transported to St Vincent’s Hospital for a mental health assessment.

“If he’s not mentally ill, he’ll be brought back here tomorrow,” she said.

Meanwhile, police overnight shut down a Japanese restaurant on George Street in Sydney’s CBD where about eight men were playing poker and drinking alcohol.

Most fled when officers entered the premises but two were given $1000 on-the-spot fines. The business owner was also issued with a $5000 fine.

“Officers will be doing everything in their power to ensure compliance, but we will not succeed in stopping the spread of this virus unless we have the community’s co-operation,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said in a statement on Monday.